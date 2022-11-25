NCAAF Week 13 – Spread Picks for Parlays

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With the regular college football season drawing to a close, time is running out for teams to stake their championship claims or become bowl eligible. It is also running out for us to beat the sportsbooks with our weekly parlay. This week, we will take on the oddsmakers at BetOnline as we look to find some good value plays against the spread and create a big odds parlay for week 13 of the NCAAF.



Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

This week’s bookie of choice is BetOnline. All odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Parlay Pick #1 – South Carolina +14.5 vs. Clemson @ -107

Last week, South Carolina put an absolute whooping on the number five team in the country, Tennessee. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was on fire throwing for over 400 yards and SIX touchdowns.

It is a glimpse of what Rattler is capable of, and coach Shane Beamer will be hoping that his form continues into this week.

Rattler is a super talented QB who was being spoke about as a potential first-round draft pick before he even left high shchool. He has struggled at this level, but seems to love big moments like last week.

This is another one for him and South Carolina. They could end Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes and Rattler will be looking to go into Death Valley and prove his worth once again.

Two things I wonder: 1. Clemson's secondary hasn't been a weakness since September. Can Rattler + SC's protection make that true again? 2. Is South Carolina emotionally mature enough to handle last week + a potential 7-0 deficit? — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 25, 2022

Two touchdowns and a hook may just be a little bit too much in this huge rivalry and we are backing Rattler and the Cocks to get our parlay off to a winning start.

Parlay Pick #2 – Auburn +22 vs. Alabama @ -107

Cadillac Williams took over as interim head coach for Auburn a few weeks ago. He is massively high energy and the Tigers have gone 2-1 since he took over.

Williams’ energy is infectious and we can only imagine his team talks would make us want to run through brick walls. In the biggest game of their season, he will have them pumped and ready to go.

I’m guessing Auburn will hire someone more experienced but SOMEONE needs to hire Cadillac Williams as their head coach ASAP. This guy is nothing but energy. 🔋 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 20, 2022

Alabama is Auburn’s biggest rival and this could give Williams a chance to show that he is worthy of the full-time head coaching gig. Keeping this game close would be another step to showing that he is fully capable of turning this program around.

22 points may be a few too many on Saturday afternoon in a huge rivalry game with little at stake bar bragging rights.

Parlay Pick #3 – Vanderbilt +14 vs. Tennessee @ -118

Tennessee lost Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Hendon Hooker to an injury for the season. Hooker was the reason the Vols were having a great season. Without him, it remains to be seen how they function.

Vanderbilt are on a run of two straight wins and are flying high. Kirk Herbstreit said on ESPN’s CFP selection committee’s rankings reveal that Vanderbilt could even win this game outright.

Kirk Herbstreit picks Vanderbilt to upset Tennessee on Saturday. Love the bold pick so early in the week @KirkHerbstreit — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 23, 2022

Tennessee certainly has some weaknesses that the Vandy can capitalize on and with home field advantage they should be able to keep this one within two scores.

Parlay Odds: +595 with BetOnline

The odds on this parlay are +595. This means for every $100 you wager, you win $595 if the parlay wins. For every $10 you wager, you win $59.50 and so forth. Good luck!

Content You May Like