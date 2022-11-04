College Football Week 10 – Best Parlay Bets This Week

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Week ten of NCAAF is here and the season is going by far too quickly for our liking. However, we are still here to try and help you beat the sportsbooks. One of our favorite bets here at Sports Lens is the Saturday parlay. Adding more picks means bigger odds which means greater returns when it hits. Here are our predictions and best bets for college football’s week ten parlay. Our sportsbook of choice for this week’s selections is BetOnline.



Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Parlay Pick #1 – North Carolina to beat Virginia @ -280 with BetOnline

Regular readers will know that UNC is a staple of our parlays. We love to play UNC overs regardless of opposition. But we are going in a different direction this week.

Virginia doesn’t really give up many points on defense, but they have not met this high-octane Tar Heels offense yet. Quarterback Drake Maye is an absolute stud and can rack up points against any defense you put in front of his beautiful face.

Brennan Armstrong has been a disaster at QB for Virginia this year and they simply cannot score nor move the ball.

Top 5 Worst Power 5 QBs in Drive Killing Plays (Sacks/INTs/Fumbles) so far this year: Cameron Ward 42

Phil Jurkovec 39

Brennan Armstrong 39

Tanner McKee 36

Will Levis 34 Interesting that most of these guys have had some real draft buzz. — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) October 31, 2022

We don’t care about anything else, the skill gap at QB is enough. Heels win. Lock it in.

Parlay Pick #2 – Georgia -8 vs. Tennessee @ -112 with BetOnline

The College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings should be pasted all over the Georgia locker room wall this week. They are simply a better football team than Tennessee, but the committee has Tennessee at one and Georgia at three.

“Georgia ranked No. 3” We go live to Todd Monken pic.twitter.com/qZpesp8k4j — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) November 1, 2022

UGA coach Kirby Smart should have his Bulldogs fired up for this one and Tennessee could have the committee to blame if Georgia puts a beatdown on them as we expect. In the words of Sports Lens favorite Pat McAfee, Bulldogs by a MILLION. Lock it in.

Parlay Pick #3 – Wake Forest @ NC State – Over 54 @ -110 with BetOnline

We really like the matchups of the Wake Forest wide receivers in this matchup. North Carolina State cornerbacks couldn’t guard a piggy bank with a shotgun and Wake Forest’s wide receiver AT Perry and his mates are in perfect position to take advantage.

Quarterback Sam Hartman had six turnovers in the third quarter against Louisville in week nine. He will be keen to redeem himself and can throw for all the touchdowns he wants here.

On the other side, the running game of NC State should dominate as their hogs will have a big edge in the trenches. Look for Demie Sumo to return from injury and pick at the holes in this defense early and often.

We have this one going back and forth all day. Overs wins. Lock it in.

Parlay Odds: +390 with BetOnline

For every $100 you place on the parlay, you win $390 should it win. If you place $10, you win $39 and so forth. Good luck!

Content You May Like