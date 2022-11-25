Week 13 College Football – Black Friday Player Props

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the college football season racing towards its climax, time is running out to cash in on the area sportsbooks have a hard time dealing with. There are so many games and so many players that it is difficult for the bookies to get the odds correct for their player props markets. With a few big clashes this Black Friday, let us take a look at some good value player prop selections for the week 13 NCAAF games.

Player Prop Selection #1 – Drake Maye to Score a Touchdown (North Carolina vs. NC State) @ +135 with Bovada

UNC quarterback Drake Maye can make plays with his arm and his legs. He is a true dual threat QB and might be forced to take off more than usual against the Wolfpack.

His receivers all draw tough matchups and if they can’t get open, Maye will be forced into scrambling. He has two touchdowns in his last three games and is known for his hard running style. If Maye gets a look around the end zone, don’t be surprised if he calls his own number and ploughs through a linebacker to get in.

The +135 on offer with Bovada appears good value and we will be taking a little bit of that.

Player Prop Selection #2 – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – 43+ Rushing Yards (UCLA vs. Cal) @ -114 with BetOnline

Player Prop Selection #3 – Dorian Thompson-Robinson – 103+ Rushing Yards (UCLA vs. Cal) @ +455 with BetOnline

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was shaking his hand as if he was having issues with it in the USC matchup last weekend. Thankfully, DTR is able to shift his legs too, and made a few plays with them to keep UCLA alive in that game. He has been practicing with his hand wrapped up this week.

The #UCLA quarterbacks getting practice started on the far field. DTR has his right hand wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/5LN3pWWPiE — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) November 22, 2022

If DTR is struggling with his hand still, he could be in line to see extra rushes in the game on Black Friday against California. Thompson-Robinson has over 50 yards rushing in three of his last four games and will likely be in a position to cover that line again against the Golden Bears.

With extra carries looking likely, we can probably pencil in DTR for more carries than usual. This gives us a chance of landing a higher odds winner like the 103+. Thompson-Robinson is very capable to going over 100 yards in this one if he has to take off often.

