College Football Week 13 Best Bets – Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss – Egg Bowl Spread, Lines & Picks

If college football is your thing, settle in for a little Thanksgiving treat on Thursday evening as Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in this year’s Egg Bowl. Despite little being at stake, the battle for the Egg Bowl will likely be fiery and hard-fought. Here, we take a look at the betting odds including the spread and line while offering our best bets and picks on the the Week 13 NCAAF game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4) @ #20 Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Thursday, 11/24/2022 7:00 pm EST.

Thursday, 11/24/2022 7:00 pm EST. Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Miss St

+110 +2.5 (-110) Ole Miss

-130 -2.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 59

-110 Under 59

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Ole Miss looking for three in a row

In the 24th Thanksgiving Day Egg Bowl, Ole Miss will look to make it three wins on the trot against rivals Mississippi State. The Rebels will be looking to bounce back from two disappointing defeats against Arkansas and Alabama. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will look to build on their whooping of East Tennessee State.

The sportsbooks believe that Ole Miss is a slight favorite in this one with moneyline odds of -130 being set at Bovada. For the moment, the spread is set at 2.5 and the total points line for the game currently lies at 59 points.

How will this game be decided?

This game could come down to how well Ole Miss stops the pass and how well Mississippi State stops the run.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is having a very good season. He has 17 total touchdowns and is going at a clip of six yards per carry this season. With the Mississippi State defense giving up 4.6 yards per carry and ranking 96th in NCAA football in that metric, Judkins, who recently broke the single-season rushing yards record at Ole Miss, could be looking at yet another big day.

The most single-season rushing yards in Ole Miss history True Freshman, Quinshon Judkins 📈#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/DR7XzJ90Pu — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 21, 2022

The matchups for the Ole Miss wide receivers all seem to be neutral. Head coach Lane Kiffin’s plans should be to hand the ball to his talented freshman running back and let him go to work.

On the other side of the ball, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach operates the Air Raid offense. They won’t be running much and will look to exploit the weaker part of the Ole Miss defense.

Unfortunately for them, the individual matchups in the passing game favor the Rebels. There does not seem to be a lot for State to exploit, but if we know Mike Leach, it will not stop him airing out the ball all night.

This could mean plenty of chances for Judkins and Ole Miss to ram it down their throats and make for a not so pleasant Thanksgving for Mike Leach and his players. Ole Miss should roll and make it three Egg Bowls in a row.

What are the best bets?

Ole Miss to beat Mississippi State @ -130 with Bovada

First Touchdown Scorer – Quinshon Judkins @ +440 with Bovada

Quinshon Judkins to Score 2+ Touchdowns @ +185 with Bovada

Total Ole Miss Points – Over 30.5 @ -105 with Bovada

