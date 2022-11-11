Week 11 College Football Parlay Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With ten weeks of college football in the books, we are racing towards the end of the season. But we still have time to cash in big with the sportsbooks as we look to land our week 11 NCAAF parlay. May the odds be in our favor as we select this week’s parlay picks.

This week’s bookie of choice is BetOnline. All odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Parlay Pick #1 – LSU to beat Arkansas @ -180

LSU is fresh off the back of beating Alabama in overtime and the oddsmakers seem to believe this is a letdown spot. While that may be true, LSU head coach Brian Kelly will have his team ready for this one.

Kelly: "We won't have any excuses for not performing against a good Arkansas team. Our guys understand what's at stake." #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) November 11, 2022

There is no way he will allow his players to come out flat and let the win over the Crimson Tide go to waste. LSU has the talent advantage and the matchups in this game favor the Tigers.

LSU needs to win out to get to the SEC championship game and they start by beating Arkansas on Saturday. This is a gift from the sportsbooks and we can’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Lock in the first of this week’s parlay picks, LSU wins.

Parlay Pick #2 – Alabama vs. Ole Miss – Under 65 @ -112

Alabama’s ground game should be too much for Ole Miss in this SEC clash. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is going at a clip of 6.8 yards per carry on the season so far. Now, add in the fact that Mississippi is giving up 5.7 yards per carry over the last three and you can see how Bama will attempt to move the ball this weekend.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ vision, footwork and acceleration are ridiculous. Watch his feet here. Has a dynamic and instinctive ability to set up defenders for negative plays. pic.twitter.com/vqyPMUNH8y — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 7, 2022

The offensive matchups for the Rebels are a disaster. There does not seem to be a way for them to move the ball and put up points against this Crimson Tide defense.

With Bama burning clock through the running game and the likely lack of offense coming from Ole Miss, this game smells like unders. Lock it in as our second of this week’s parlay picks.

Parlay Pick #3 – North Carolina to beat Wake Forest @ +160

UNC has the future GOAT at quarterback. Drake Maye is absolutely tearing up defenses week in, week out. He has taken the Tar Heels to a top-15 team in college football and he is not stopping now.

LATEST CFB QB POWER RANKINGS🚨

[via @TomFornelli] 1. Drake Maye

2. Hendon Hooker

3. Bo Nix

4. Caleb Williams

5. C.J. Stoud

6. Max Duggan

7. Stetson Bennett

8. Jayden Daniels

9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

10. Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/pcdu8jRVMa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 10, 2022

With his favorite targets, Josh Downs and Antoine Green in great matchups, you better believe that Maye will be cashing in on almost every drive here. He just needs a little bit of help from the Tar Heels D. While they have not been great this season, they have improved over the last couple of weeks.

With the total set at 77, we can expect a ding-dong affair, but ultimately Drake Maye and the Tar Heels will prove too good for Wake. Lock it in.

Parlay Odds: +666

The odds on this parlay are +666. This means for every $100 you wager, you win $666 if the parlay wins. For every $10 you wager, you win $66.60 and so forth. Good luck!

