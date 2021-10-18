Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is reportedly very interested to become the next manager at Newcastle United.

The Magpies are expected to sack Steve Bruce soon, with the new owners interested to bring someone who can turn them into title challengers.

Bruce’s men endured a frustrating 3-2 defeat against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Spurs won 3-2 at St. James’ Park as Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son-Heung-min all found themselves on the scoresheet.

The Tyneside club are currently in the market for a new manager and so far they have been linked with names such as Steven Gerrard, Unai Emery, Antonio Conte, and Graham Potter, etc.

And now as per SPORTbible, Rooney is also on the shortlist to become the next manager at Newcastle.

And he is said to be very keen to take charge of the English club who now boast the richest owners in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is currently in charge of the Championship side Derby County.

However, his future at Pride Park look uncertain after it was announced that the Rams would go into administration.

Derby were handed the 12-point deduction last month but they responded by formally appealing against that decision.

However, the Championship side’s situation look unfavourable as they currently sit bottom of the league table.

They endured a disappointing 0-0 draw against Preston North End last week at Deepdale Stadium.