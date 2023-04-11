WATCH: Shaq Calls Angel Reese The Best LSU Athlete Ever

Angel Reese has been dominating the headlines for the last couple of weeks after the eventful Women’s NCAA Tournament concluded, and there have been many notable names that have come to her defense and to give her praise.

One of those people is Shaquille O’Neal, who is a former LSU center himself. In the wake of her actions at the end of the championship game against Iowa, Shaq took to Twitter to provide backup to his new friend.

Shaq: Angel Reese Is The Best Athlete From LSU, Ever

Two of the loudest criticisms came from the mouths (fingers) of Dave Portnoy and Keith Olberman, and Shaq responded to both of them in simple yet effective language that is so perfectly Shaquille O’Neal.

But the love didn’t stop with just having Reese’s back. He is also singing her praises. Loudly.

On his own “The Big Podcast”, Shaq was on the topic of Reese when he made one of the more bold statements you’ll hear this week.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Male and female. Did you hear what I just said?”

Given that he was a member of the Tigers himself, O’Neal is of course including himself in that conversation.

And he has reasons for his claim, showing that it wasn’t some kind of off the wall comment, and that he could very well believe it. He references the fact that all of the other great athletes weren’t able to “get it done”, as in winning a national championship.

“She delivered that package. A lot of us we still got the package in our truck. She delivered the package.”

One obvious person pops into mind when thinking about athletes that have won championships at LSU. It was not long ago at all that Joe Burrow brought a title back to the school, and he had one of the best college quarterback seasons ever. He is also projected to be a top MVP candidate in the NFL this season.

Shaq alludes to the likes of Burrow, but says that Reese is “way more athletic than he is”.

LSU has a rich history of producing athletes, especially football ones, and especially recently. NFL stars like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Patrick Peterson are some of the more recent ones just to name a few, but according to Shaq, Angel Reese has the edge on all of them when it comes to greatness within the school.

