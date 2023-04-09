WATCH: Rudy Gobert Sent Home After Punching Teammate

It was a wild Easter Sunday in the NBA with playoff races coming down to the final day of the regular season, with seeding and matchups being decided in the final minutes. But there were no bigger fireworks than those between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson on the Timberwolves bench.

Minnesota has been fighting for their playoff lives during the home stretch of the season, and their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday held huge implications for the Western Conference playoff picture. Both teams were looking to solidify their spots in the play-in tournament, or even move into the 6th seed with a little bit of luck.

Rudy Gobert Punches Teammate, Sent Home. Wolves Still Win

Oh my Rudy Gobert just threw a punch at his own teammate Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/6GP5wwkCqW — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 9, 2023

The Timberwolves were eventually able to come out with a much-needed victory, but they may have some issues going forward stemming from Sunday’s tussle between teammates.

Late in the second quarter, the Wolves were trailing by 12 when a timeout was called. During their team huddle, a lively discussion began between Gobert and Anderson. Tensions escalated, and Gobert reached across the circle and threw a punch.

Gobert’s fist missed Anderson’s face, hitting him in the shoulder, and prompting Timberwolves teammates to step in and chastise Gobert for his actions.

How Will Wolves’ Scuffle Affect The Team Going Forward?

If you’re wondering why McDaniels is out with a right hand injury, it wasnt the only Timberwolves punch thrown today. https://t.co/kQSVg8AApN pic.twitter.com/rrCIhSThWc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 9, 2023

The incident was apparently so one-sided that the Timberwolves decided to send Gobert home entirely. They finished the game without his services. Minnesota finished the season as the 8th seed in the West, and will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for the right to qualify for the official postseason.

But how will the scuffle affect the team’s chances going forward? The Lakers were one of the hottest teams in the league coming down the stretch, and the Wolves will need to bring their best if they hope to hang with LeBron James and company. Rudy Gobert has had a rocky history in his relationships with teammates, and they’ll need their full complement of players if they hope to make a run of any kind.

To add to the rough day for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels suffered a hand injury, which apparently came when he punched a wall on the way back to the locker room. It is unclear how much time he will miss.

The game between the Wolves and Lakers will take place in Los Angeles on Monday Night.

