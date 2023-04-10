NFL

WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Gets Burned by Teen's Double Move at His Youth Camp in Miami

David Evans
Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, is renowned for his lightning-fast speed and agility on the field. However, in a recent video from his annual “Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp” in Miami, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver got a taste of his own medicine. In a surprising turn of events, a young camp participant left Hill in the dust, outmaneuvering him and securing the catch – along with a hoodie prize and lifelong bragging rights.

Teen Leaves Tyreek Hill in the Dust at Miami Youth Football Camp

Held at Tropical Stadium Park, the football camp featured drills and friendly competitions with participants of all ages. NFL star, Tyreek Hill took an unusual position during the one-on-one matchups, playing cornerback instead of his typical wide receiver spot. This shift set the stage for a teen camper to pull off a stunning double move, leaving the All-Pro receiver looking like he’d lost his footing.

The teen’s strategy was flawless: he began by running a deep route to Hill’s left, only to suddenly stop as if he was about to turn around for the ball. Hill took the bait, cheating toward the curl route in anticipation of the pass. But the ball never came, and the young athlete took off once more, leaving Hill in the dust and securing the touchdown.

Viral Video Sparks Twitter Frenzy

Witnessing this unexpected victory, the rest of the campers couldn’t contain their excitement, storming the field to celebrate with their triumphant peer. Hill, though visibly shocked, appeared to take the defeat in stride. After all, he’s been on the winning end of similar matchups countless times throughout his NFL career.

The video of this unforgettable moment quickly went viral, racking up over 1.8 million views on social media and sparking a flurry of commentary. Many fans were quick to point out that Hill doesn’t play cornerback professionally, with one user joking, “Damn, so we can’t count on him at corner, trade him!”

Others, however, appreciated the lighthearted nature of the moment, recognizing that Hill was likely going easy on the teen for the sake of fun and camaraderie.

In the end, the teen’s victory was not only a thrilling moment for him but also a testament to Hill’s dedication to giving back to the community. By hosting his annual football camp, the star wide receiver provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to hone their skills, engage in friendly competition, and create unforgettable memories – like the time they left Tyreek Hill in the dust.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
