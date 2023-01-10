NBA

WATCH: Luka Doncic’s hilarious Instagram live at Georgia vs TCU

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rawImage
rawImage
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was in attendance at the college football national championship between Georgia and TSU and tried out Instagram live.

Doncic is a well-known TCU supporter and attempted to use Instagram’s livestream feature to comical effect during the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 blowout over the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles.

Georgia secured back-to-back national championships on the night and set a new record with the most points ever scored in a national championship game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw four touchdowns on 18/25 passing for 304 yards as well as two rushing touchdowns as the Horned Frogs helplessly watched on.

The 23-year-old couldn’t figure out how to flip the camera from front-facing to rear and expressed his frustrations in front of 13,000 live viewers on the popular social media app.

“Alright, f**k this. How do you end this?”

Doncic appeared to have little to no idea of how the feature worked and was likened to a boomer as he struggled to flip the camera.

NBA betting sites have Doncic has the favorite to win a first MVP award this season at a price of +275 with BetOnline but the race is still wide open with Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following closely behind.

Dallas are aiming to bring a championship back to Texas for the first time since 2011 when Doncic’s fellow European Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to a 4-2 win over the Miami Heat.

 Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Turner
NBA

LATEST Indiana Pacers Looking To Trade Myles Turner If Extension Is Not Reached

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 5 2023
NBA AllStar 2023
NBA
Two Unlikely Players Reach The Top 10 In All-Star Voting
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 5 2023

Golden State Warriors Kevon Looney and Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reeves are both top 10 in All-Star voting at their respected positions. The first All-Star voting results pic.twitter.com/faDfABQR2y — NBACentral…

Huerter
NBA
Sacramento Kings Kevin Huerter Faces His Former Team
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 5 2023

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter is set to face his former team in the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Sacramento. Second night of a back-to-back for the Kings. First of 5-straight…

Celtics Nuggets delay
NBA
Rob Williams’ Dunk Blamed For Long Delay In Celtics/Nuggets Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 3 2023
NBA
Exclusive Tim Hardaway Interview: Luka is better than LeBron at age 23, Raptors are NBA Championship contenders, Top-5 Crossovers, NBA MVP and Finals Predictions
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Nov 10 2022
AJ griffin
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Rookie Shines in Win Against The Milwaukee Bucks
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 8 2022
NBA Player prop
NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jokic Over Rebounds Tops Our Expert NBA Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 3 2022
Arrow to top