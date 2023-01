WATCH: Luka Doncic’s hilarious Instagram live at Georgia vs TCU

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was in attendance at the college football national championship between Georgia and TSU and tried out Instagram live.

Doncic is a well-known TCU supporter and attempted to use Instagram’s livestream feature to comical effect during the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 blowout over the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles.

Georgia secured back-to-back national championships on the night and set a new record with the most points ever scored in a national championship game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw four touchdowns on 18/25 passing for 304 yards as well as two rushing touchdowns as the Horned Frogs helplessly watched on.

The 23-year-old couldn’t figure out how to flip the camera from front-facing to rear and expressed his frustrations in front of 13,000 live viewers on the popular social media app.

“Alright, f**k this. How do you end this?”

Luka Doncic isn’t a fan of Instagram live 😂pic.twitter.com/vmCER6sHDJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 10, 2023

Doncic appeared to have little to no idea of how the feature worked and was likened to a boomer as he struggled to flip the camera.

Luka is a boomer when it comes to Instagram live😭😭😭😭 but Luka on the sideline for TCU you’re done for Georgia pic.twitter.com/ZZKwR6M5ej — lynzie (@lynziekate) January 10, 2023

NBA betting sites have Doncic has the favorite to win a first MVP award this season at a price of +275 with BetOnline but the race is still wide open with Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following closely behind.

Dallas are aiming to bring a championship back to Texas for the first time since 2011 when Doncic’s fellow European Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to a 4-2 win over the Miami Heat.

