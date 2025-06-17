Ace Bailey’s draft stock is falling due to his ‘unwillingness’ to visit teams or conduct a single workout

The 2025 NBA draft is just over one week away. Ahead of the draft on June 25, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony gave his latest insights on what he’s hearing.

Givony noted that Ace Bailey’s draft stock is falling due to his “unwillingness” to meet with teams or conduct a single workout. This strategy leading up to the 2025 NBA draft has perplexed observers around the league. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Bailey believes he’s a top-three player in this year’s draft. Additionally, Bailey wants a clear pathway to stardom. Are all these demands ahead of the draft enough for Bailey to see his draft stock slip?

Rutgers’ Ace Bailey has a scheduled workout with the 76ers on Friday

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert for ESPN. He has the latest intel and information from sources around the league. In Givony’s recent mock draft, Rutgers’ Ace Bailey has fallen from pick three to pick six. Originally, Bailey was projected to be the third overall pick by the 76ers. However, Givony’s mock draft has Philadelphia selecting Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe with the third overall pick. Ace Bailey is being selected a few picks later at number six by Washington.

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, Ace Bailey has declined offers to visit with teams in his range or conduct a single workout. Jonathan Givony believes this is why Bailey’s draft stock is moving in the wrong direction. He noted the 18-year-old has a workout scheduled with the 76ers on Friday. Can he shift the tides back in his favor and win over Philadelphia and their ownership?

His camp has informed teams that Bailey believes he is a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Additionally, Bailey wants a clear path to stardom in the NBA. That’s a lot to ask for a player who is not a guaranteed franchise player. Bailey is a talented player, but is not as polished as other players in this class. Hence, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony could see Rutgers’ Ace Bailey being drafted higher than the third pick. The 2025 NBA draft is on Wednesday, June 25.