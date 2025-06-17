NBA

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton was an abysmal 0-6 from the field in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Zach Wolpin
On Monday evening, Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals was in Oklahoma City. The series was tied 2-2 after the Thunder won 111-104 in Game 4. 

The Pacers tried keeping the game competitive in the second half. However, the Thunder started to take over and won the game, 120-109. OKC is up 3-2 in the Finals. Against the Thunder in Game 5, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had an abysmal performance. He finished the game 0-6 from the field and recorded four points. The All-NBA PG was dealing with a calf injury throughout the game.

Tyrese Haliburton is being criticized for his awful performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals


Against the Thunder in Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton had four points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He was 0-6 from the field, including 0-4 from beyond the arc. All of Haiburton’s points on Monday night came from the free throw line. Four is not going to cut it for the Pacers in the NBA Finals. Pascal Siakam led the team with 28 points. No other player on Indiana’s roster had 20+ points in Game 5. T.J. McConnell came off the bench and scored 18 points for the Pacers.

Early in Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton was seen grabbing at the back of his leg. The 25-year-old was reportedly battling a calf injury. Haliburton left the game and had work done on his leg before he returned. His 34 minutes in Game 5 were the second most on the team. With a 120-109 loss in Game 5, the Pacers are down 3-2 to the Thunder in the NBA Finals. Indiana has their backs against the wall for Game 6 on Thursday night.

Heading into Game 6, there’s a ton of pressure for Tyrese Haliburton to step up and deliver. He’s been clutch for the Pacers this postseason. He was far from that in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana cannot afford for their All-NBA PG to have zero field goals again. Tyrese Haliburton is at his best when he’s on triple-double watch for the Pacers. Can Indiana get a win in Game 6 to force a winner-takes-all Game 7 this Sunday?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

