The Raptors are ‘willing’ to trade several key role players for a ‘significant roster upgrade’

Zach Wolpin
With a 30-52 record in 2024-25, the Raptors finished 11th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. They missed the playoffs completely changes could be on the way this offseason. 

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Toronto is “willing” to part ways with RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley for a “significant roster upgrade.” Additionally, he noted the Raptors would be willing to add Jakob Poeltl to the deal if they acquired Kevin Durant in return. What moves will the Raptors make this offseason?

Will Toronto trade key players from its roster this offseason?


At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Raptors parted ways with two-way threat O.G. Anunoby. In return, the team acquired RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickey, and a 2024 second-round pick.  The 2024-25 season was Barrett and Quickley’s first full year with the Raptors. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Toronto is “willing” to part ways with Barrett or Quikcley this offseason. They’re seeking a “significant roster upgrade” in return.

Fischer noted that the Raptors could show a willingness to add Jakob Poeltl in a trade package. That’s only if Kevin Durant is being acquired. The NBA insider also noted that Toronto could try and trade the #9 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Out of all teams with a lottery pick, Fischer said the Raptors are most likely to make a trade. There’s evidence the Raptors want to compete as early as next season. To do that, they’ll need to acquire win-now talent.

If Durant is unavailable, the Raptors could still be involved in that trade as a third or fourth team. That often happens in today’s NBA with the salary cap restrictions. Being a facilitator team could still fit the Raptors’ need of acquiring a “significant roster upgrade.” This news points to changes on the Raptors roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

