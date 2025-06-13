Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered this advice to Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton ahead of Game 4

On Friday evening, the Pacers will host the Thunder for Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. After a 116-107 win in Game 3, Indiana is up 2-1 in the series vs. Oklahoma City.

This is a pivotal game for both teams. OKC desperately wants to even the series, and the Pacers want to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Ahead of Game 4, Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered advice to Pacers all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. Johnson went on ESPN’s First Take and urged Haliburton to be aggressive offensively.

Magic Johnson lays down the gauntlet for Tyrese Haliburton 🗣️ ‘You can’t just dish out 15 assists; scoring is key in this series against OKC!’ #NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/oTYKIfH55u — Wire Report NBA (@WireReportNBA) June 12, 2025



Head coach Rick Carlisle has the Pacers locked in on their run to the NBA Finals. Nobody predicted Indiana would be in this position. It’s a testament to how his team plays each night. Indiana has a balanced roster with a ton of depth. However, their star player is three-time all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. He’s consistently delivered in clutch moments for the Pacers throughout their run in the 2025 playoffs.

That includes four game-winning shots in just this postseason. On Thursday, Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson was on ESPN’s First Take, and he shared some advice for Tyrese Haliburton. The five-time NBA champion wants Haoiburton to be more aggressive in Game 4. Indiana is a well-run team, and they’re always looking for the best shot possible. It doesn’t matter who takes it.

Magic Johnson wants Tyrese Haliburton to put that to the side in Game 4 and score 25 to 30 points. When Haliburton has scored 21+ points this postseason, the Pacers are a perfect 8-0. The 25-year-old is an unselfish player and looks to get his teammates involved. Lakers’ Magic Johnson wants Tyrese Haliburton to be more selfish in Game 4 and take control of the Pacers. A win on Friday night would put Indiana on the precipice of winning its first-ever NBA championship.