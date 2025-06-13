NBA

Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered this advice to Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton ahead of Game 4

Zach Wolpin
On Friday evening, the Pacers will host the Thunder for Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. After a 116-107 win in Game 3, Indiana is up 2-1 in the series vs. Oklahoma City.

This is a pivotal game for both teams. OKC desperately wants to even the series, and the Pacers want to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Ahead of Game 4, Lakers legend Magic Johnson offered advice to Pacers all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. Johnson went on ESPN’s First Take and urged Haliburton to be aggressive offensively.

Head coach Rick Carlisle has the Pacers locked in on their run to the NBA Finals. Nobody predicted Indiana would be in this position. It’s a testament to how his team plays each night. Indiana has a balanced roster with a ton of depth. However, their star player is three-time all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. He’s consistently delivered in clutch moments for the Pacers throughout their run in the 2025 playoffs.

That includes four game-winning shots in just this postseason. On Thursday, Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson was on ESPN’s First Take, and he shared some advice for Tyrese Haliburton. The five-time NBA champion wants Haoiburton to be more aggressive in Game 4. Indiana is a well-run team, and they’re always looking for the best shot possible. It doesn’t matter who takes it.

Magic Johnson wants Tyrese Haliburton to put that to the side in Game 4 and score 25 to 30 points. When Haliburton has scored 21+ points this postseason, the Pacers are a perfect 8-0. The 25-year-old is an unselfish player and looks to get his teammates involved. Lakers’ Magic Johnson wants Tyrese Haliburton to be more selfish in Game 4 and take control of the Pacers. A win on Friday night would put Indiana on the precipice of winning its first-ever NBA championship.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
