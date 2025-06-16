NBA insiders suggest veteran Kyle Lowry will return in 2025-26 to play for the 76ers

In 2024-25, the Philadelphia 76ers had their season derailed by injuries. Their 24-58 record was the third-worst in the Eastern Conference.

Veteran PG Kyle Lowry missed 47 games due to injury. Last season was his first full year with Philadelphia. NBA insider Keith Pompey reported that the expectation is Lowry will return to play for the Sixers in 2025-26. That would be his 20th professional season.

Kyle Lowry has expressed his desire to play one more season in the NBA

During the 2023-24 season, the Heat traded Kyle Lowry to the Hornets. The one-time NBA champion did not join Charlotte and entered the buyout market. His hometown team of Philadelphia stepped in and signed Lowry for the remainder of the year. He played in 23 games and made 20 starts for the Sixers at the end of the 2023-24 season. With the production they saw, the 76ers gave Lowry a one-year, $3.3 million deal.

However, Kyle Lowry’s first full year in Philadelphia did not go as planned. The six-time all-star missed 47 games due to injury. He played in 35 of their 82 games and made 12 starts. Lowry averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. NBA insider Keith Pompey reported that the expectation is Lowry will return in 2025-26 for his 20th season. He detailed Lowry’s desire to come back and play in a milestone 20th season. Only 11 players in the league’s history have played 20+ years.

There’s no denying that Kyle Lowry is nearing the end of his professional career. Despite that, the Sixers still consider him a valuable veteran presence on their roster. Lowry is an incredible mentor for Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Heading into year 20, Lowry cannot be relied upon to play an increased role. He would likely only play in blowouts or if the team had injuries at PG. We’ll see if Kyle Lowry and the Sixers agree to another contract during the 2025 offseason.