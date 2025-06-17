NBA

Jalen Williams’ playoff career-high 40 points helped OKC take a 3-2 lead in the 2025 NBA Finals

Zach Wolpin
The 2024-25 season has been a special year for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their 68-14 record was the best in the NBA, and they carried that momentum into the playoffs. 

After a 120-109 win vs. the Pacers in Game 5, the Thunder have a 3-2 series lead. They’re just one win away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Against Indiana in Game 5, Jalen Williams led the team with 40 points. That was a new playoff career-high for the 24-year-old. Williams has been an unsung hero all season for OKC and has them on the verge of winning the NBA Finals.

OKC’s Jalen Williams had a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5


For most of the season, PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen most of the spotlight for OKC. He’s had a historic year and could add to it by winning a title and Finals MVP. However, Thunder’s Jalen Williams cannot be overlooked. It’s been an incredible season individually for the former first-round pick. Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He started 69 of OKC’s 82 games in 2024-25. With that production, Williams had a ton of accolades this past regular season.

Jalen Williams was named a first-time all-star, All-Defensive second-team, and third-team All-NBA. Throughout the 2025 playoffs, Williams has been a key contributor. Against the Pacers in Game 5, Williams scored a playoff career-high 40 points. He was 14-25 from the field, 3-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-12 from the free-throw line. Additionally, the former first-round pick had six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.


Speaking to the media after OKC’s win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised his teammate. SGA called Williams’ Game 5 performance “really gutsy” and said he made big shots all night. According to ESPN stats and research, Jalen Williams is the third youngest player to score 40+ points in a Finals game. Only Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook were younger.

In each of his last three games, Williams has recorded at least 25 points and five rebounds. He’s the first player 25 or younger since Shaquille O’Neal in 1995 to have such a streak. Jalen Williams’ importance cannot be overstated this postseason for the Thunder. The all-star SG is one of the top two-way players in the NBA and is one win away from winning his first NBA championship.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
