How would Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis fit in with the Phoenix Suns in 2025-26?

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics are facing a dilemma. They have a payroll of over $230 on the books for next year. NBA insiders anticipate the Celtics making a few trades to rid themselves of unwanted deals.

One player who’s been on the trade block since Boston’s season ended in the playoffs is Kristaps Porzingis. The 29-year-old has a $30 million cap hit in 2025-26. Several teams are expected to speak with Boston this offseason to see if they can trade for Porzingis. NBA insider Jake Fischer said the latest team to add itself to the mix is the Phoenix Suns.

Are the Suns seriously considering Kristaps Porzingis?

The Phoenix Suns have been doing their homework on Kristaps Porziņģis, per @JakeLFischer “I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster. Sources say you can likewise… pic.twitter.com/fFUxSIn8ms — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 16, 2025



Knowing the Celtics are shopping nearly every player except Jayson Tatum, the Suns are doing some background work on Kristaps Porzingis. He’s a player on the trade block for Boston this offseason. Porzingis has one year, $30 million left on his two-year contract with the Celtics. The Suns are coming off a season where they went 36-46 and missed the playoffs.

It’s well-known that Kevin Durant and the Suns mutually want to part ways this offseason. He’s expected to be traded shortly. With that, the Suns will lose a serious offensive threat in their frontcourt. Could that be the reason why Phoenix is taking a look at Kristaps Porzingis? When healthy, the former first-round pick is a two-way player who could make an impact for the Suns.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Suns had interest in Pacers’ Myles Turner this offseason. However, Indiana is expected to pay the luxury tax next season to keep their team intact. That explains why the Suns could be pivoting to Kristaps Porzingis. Last season, the one-time all-star played and started 42 games for Boston. He missed the first 17 games of the season due to injury and 40 in total. Will Boston trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Phoenix Suns this offseason?