Duke’s Cooper Flagg calls declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft his ‘best decision in hindsight’

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Cooper Flagg Duke pic 1

In the summer of 2023, Cooper Flagg reclassified in high school. This allowed him to graduate one year earlier and eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. 

After graduating from high school in 2024, Flagg attended Duke to play basketball collegiately. In his lone season, Flagg was a household name and was the Nasmith Player of the Year in 2024-25. There was speculation that the 18-year-old would return to Duke for his sophomore season. However, Flagg chose to enter the 2025 NBA draft and called it his “best decision in hindsight.”

Cooper Flagg is comfortable with his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft


Recently, Duke’s Cooper Flagg was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Chris Manix. Flagg was asked extensively about the draft process and the decisions he made along the way. Once the Blue Devils’ season ended, Flagg made a public statement saying he “wanted to come back [to Duke] next year. Actions speak louder than words, and that was true in this case. While returning to Duke in 2025-26 was an option for Flagg, he knew entering the 2025 NBA draft was a smart choice.

The talented forward said if the same team could have returned for next year, he would have “100%” come back. That was not a reality for Duke, and Flagg chose to make the best decision for himself. He’s the consensus #1 pick, and it would be foolish not to enter the draft now. Flagg reclassified in high school to be eligible for the 2025 draft. The rookie is entering a unique situation in 2025-26.

Dallas is not exactly a team that is rebuilding. They have plenty of win-now talent on their roster, and Flagg adds to it. He’ll join Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Anthony Davis. The Mavericks are just one year removed from a trip to the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic was the foundational piece of that roster. He was traded away to the Lakers, but Dallas struck gold and landed the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Nico Harrison can reset the franchise and draft a generational prospect in Cooper Flagg.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

