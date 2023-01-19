Watch As NFL Star Stefon Diggs Hilariously Reacts To Power Slap

UFC President Dana White’s latest endeavour the Power Slap League launched last night, and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has gone viral on the internet after recoding his live reactions to the sport, posting on his Instagram story.

Watch below, and be aware: video contains strong language.

Stefon Diggs reacting to power slap competition got me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tGl9eqE63b — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 19, 2023

The premiere of the show was met with a mixed reaction from combat sports fans, however Bills star Diggs was clearly entertained as he endured in some downtime ahead of this weekends Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which is sure to be a thrilling contest.

It was the first episode of an initial eight-episode run which will feature athletes competing for a place in the cast. The Nevada Athletic Commission will oversee the league.

There has been some negative feedback from the controversial event, including a strong-felt message from Ariel Helwani,

Ariel Helwani On Power Slap:

SHAME on TBS!

SHAME on Nevada!

SHAME on anyone covering it!@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/gvyiTYmMqe — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) January 19, 2023

