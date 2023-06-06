NFL

Washington Commanders Jacoby Brissett Wants To Be The Starter

Owen Jones
There is now an official quarterback competition brewing for the Washington Commanders between projected starter Sam Howell and veteran Jacoby Brissett.

 

While it’s been a rumored that Howell was projected to start week one, Brissett stated that he wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t gunning for the starting quarterback job for the Washington Commanders.

Brissett was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns before Seahsin Watson made his debut after missing games due to suspension. However, Brissett led the Browns to a 4-7 record completing 64% of his passes while throwing 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. Not bad statistics by any means, but Brissett’s play does not wow the average NFL fan.

Sam Howell enters the competition with a reputation as a dynamic and prolific passer. Throughout his college career, Howell showcased his ability to make accurate throws at all levels of the field. He’s demonstrated a strong arm and a knack for finding open receivers. Additionally, his mobility and athleticism make him a dual-threat quarterback capable of extending plays with his legs when needed.

Who Will Be The Starter?

The decision of who will emerge as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders will come down to a combination of factors, including the coaching staff’s assessment, the team’s offensive system, and the overall dynamics of the team. It is not uncommon for quarterback competitions to extend into the regular season, as coaches often seek to make the best decision for the team’s success.

The Washington Commanders are +1100 to win the NFC East according to NFL betting sites.

Regardless of who earns the starting role, the quarterback competition between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett is sure to bring excitement and anticipation to the Washington Commanders’ fan base. As the team looks to solidify their offensive identity and compete at a high level, the performances of Howell and Brissett will be closely followed and analyzed, shaping the narrative of the team’s season and potentially influencing their future direction.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
