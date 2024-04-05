NBA

Warriors' rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis is finally starting to flourish for Golden State

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday night, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets. It was a huge game for both teams who are trying to make the playoffs in 2023-24. Golden State won 133-110 and now has a four-game lead on the Rockets with six games left in the regular season. The Warriors are 10th in the West Conference and will most likely be in the play-in tournament. 

Despite that, the Warriors are still confident in what they can do as a team. Recently, rookie PF Trayce Jackson-Davis has been playing at a high level for Golden State. The pairing of Draymond Green and himself in the frontcourt has “changed” the team according to Steve Kerr. Jackson-Davis has started the Warriors’ last five games and has been putting it all together. Exactly what the team needs from him with the playoffs on the horizon.

Can Trayce Jackson-Davis continue playing well for the Warriors as the playoffs as approaching?


In the second round of the 2023-24 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected PF Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Indiana. The rookie has played 62 of their 76 games this season and has made 10 starts. Earlier in the season, his playing time was limited and Jackson-Davis was still learning what it takes to be a pro. He now has 60+ games under his belt and has been making the most of his opportunities. Golden State has been without Jonathan Juminga for their last five games.

Kuminga morally starts at PF for the Warriors and Jackson-Davis had been coming off the bench. Head coach Steve Kerr felt comfortable with giving Jackson-Davis an expanded role. The 24-year-old rookie has seized the moment and is playing at a high level. In Thursday’s win vs. the Rockets, the rookie PF scored a career-high 20 points and played efficiently for Golden State. Jackson-Davis is proving to Stever Kerr that he is a player that he can trust in his rotation.


After their win on Thursday, Kerr spoke to the media after the game about what Trayce Jackson-Davis has brought to the team. Kerr noted that Jackson-Davis and Green starting has “changed” the Warriors for the better. His rim protection and rebounding allow Draymond Green to do other little things that help the team win. While Jackson-Davis might not be a star moving forward, he’s proven to Steve Kerr that he can be trusted.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
