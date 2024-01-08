NBA

Warriors: Draymond Green Lost Nearly $2 Million During His Suspension

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
7f9aa1c0 ace6 11ee b9fb fda11a9e746d
7f9aa1c0 ace6 11ee b9fb fda11a9e746d

Draymond Green has missed the last 12 games for the Golden State Warriors while serving an open-ended suspension. Part of his temporary ban featured league-mandated requirements that included meetings with higher ups and there were even reports of anger management sessions, but Green has apparently satisfied the benchmarks, and will be re-joining the team some time within the next week or so.

Warriors: Draymond Green Lost Nearly $2 Million During Suspension

Having been out of live action for nearly a month, it will take Green some time to get back into playing shape and re-acclimate himself to the up-and-down grind on the basketball court. But one area that he will certainly feel lighter is in his wallet, as the suspension has cost the embattled Warriors forward some serious coin.

Due to the gaudy (and now likely regrettable) contract that he signed in the off-season, Green makes roughly $154,000 per game that he plays. It is estimated that during the most recent suspension, Green will have forfeited a total of $1,847,291 of his own money in game checks, which will put a dent in his earnings for the year.

The suspension and subsequent non-payouts have saved the Warriors a good chunk of money. Golden State has the most expensive team in the NBA, and also one of the highest luxury tax bills. But they got a bit of financial relief due to Draymond Green’s situation, as they saw their tax number from $192.5 million t0 $183.7 million, a savings of nearly $9 million.

Could Golden State Be Looking To Move On?

It may be just the start of the Warriors attempting to rid themselves of a contract that they extended no more than 8 months ago. Green has been ejected in 20% of the games that he has played in this season, and his on-court anger issues have become increasingly problematic for himself and his team as a whole.

There is also the issue of his declining on-court production. There have already been multiple occasions this season in which Green has costed his team with bone-headed decisions or poor play in crunch time, leaving some to wonder just how detrimental his absence is to the team’s performance.

Could the Warriors be looking to get out from under the $100 million that they owe Green over the next four years? There will plenty of rumors swirling over the next month as we approach the trade deadline, and there are some teams that could show some interest in the embattled Golden State forward.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
NBA

LATEST Detroit could be in serious trouble if Cade Cunningham misses time with a knee injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
image
NBA
Jordan Poole Has The Worst Plus/Minus Stats Of Any Player In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024

Just a couple of years ago, Jordan Poole was considered to be the future face of the franchise for the Golden State Warriors. He would be the player that took…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn12
NBA
Bad News Continues For The Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul Now Out Indefinitely
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024

The crumbling of the dynasty for the Golden State Warriors has accelerated during the first couple of months of the 2023-24 NBA season. General injuries and indefinite player suspensions have…

rsz people clown lebron james for brushing extremely 5 6365 1704479431 9 dblbig
NBA
LeBron James Speaks On The Lakers: “We Just Suck Right Now”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz 18978230040
NBA
Warriors Players Are Apparently Losing Faith In Head Coach Steve Kerr
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
rsz wc2geus6d5i6vm6iedeqt7qit4
NBA
Nikola Jokić Has Missed 5 Shots In His Last 4 Games For The Nuggets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
Shaquille ONeal Magic pic
NBA
Shaquille O’Neal’s #32 jersey to be the first retired in franchise history by the Orlando Magic
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
Arrow to top