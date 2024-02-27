NFL

Would the Minnesota Vikings trade Justin Jefferson this offseason?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson 22nd overall out of LSU. The 24-year-old has been spectacular in his four professional seasons. His best year by far was his 2022 campaign where he won AP Offensive Player of the Year. He’s finished with 1,000+ receiving yards in all four seasons with the Vikings. 

Jefferson’s rookie contract is up and the All-Pro WR is due for a massive payday this offseason. Recently, there has been speculation as to who is going to be paying Jefferson his new deal. Will the Vikings lock him up on a massive extension? Sources have reported that the team could be open to trading the elite WR this offseason. Minnesota could get a haul of picks for Jefferson but they would be losing one of the best offensive players in the league.

Justin Jefferson is going to get paid this offseason, whether it’s from the Vikings  or another team


This past season, Justin Jefferson was limited to 10 games and nine starts because of a hamstring injury. Still, he averaged (107.4) receiving yards per game in 2023. The All-Pro WR has proved he’s an elite talent. League insiders have begun to wonder why the Vikings haven’t locked up an extension with Jefferson yet. Are they looking to use him as trade bait and see what he’s worth?

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reported “Steam continues that the Vikings could make Justin Jefferson available for trade.”

Minnesota has gotten incredible production from Jefferson in his first four seasons. The thought of the Vikings trading Jefferson doesn’t seem right. However, we’ve seen this happen in the past when an All-Pro WR is due money. Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and avoided having to pay him a massive extension. Are the Vikings looking to do something similar with Jefferson?


There have been reports that the Patriots could be interested in trading for Justin Jefferson. Right now, New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft. If they traded for Jefferson, the Patriots would be giving up a lot of draft capital. They might even have to trade back with Minnesota from the third overall pick. However, they also need a QB for next season. New England can’t afford to lose that #3 pick. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Justin Jefferson and the pay day he rightfully deserves this offseason.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
