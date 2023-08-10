Victor Osimhen Informs Napoli What He Wants In His New Contract

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Italy this summer. French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have been credited with interest but a transfer does not appear to be on the horizon.

Al-Hilal reportedly enticed the attacker with lucrative wages but they failed to meet Napoli’s asking price for the striker. As a result, Osimhen looks likely to extend his stay in Italy, but it could be a costly affair for the Partenopei.

🚨 Al-Hilal are offering a deal worth €200M to Victor Osimhen. 🇳🇬 🇸🇦 Al-Hilal are quite serious about signing Osimhen. Their offer for the Nigerian is at €40M-a-year over a five-season deal, handing him a total of €200M. (Source: @Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/wpj9AKAamC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 8, 2023

Osimhen’s agent in talks with Napoli over contract

According to Il Mattino (via Calciomercato.com), the Nigerian striker wants his new contract to be one of the best in Italy, with him already conveying his demands to the Italian champions. Osimhen reportedly has demanded a net salary of around €12 million ($13.23 million) per season. He also wishes to have complete control of his image rights.

Napoli, meanwhile, have proposed a variable package that could reach as much as €10 million ($11.02 million) per season. It includes a base fixed fee, add-ons, and image rights.

The two parties must also come to an agreement over the player’s release clause. As per the report, Osimhen and Co. want a €110 million ($121.24 million) clause in his contract while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants a higher fee of €150 million ($165.32 million). A special release clause could also be included for Saudi Arabian clubs.

The 24-year-old’s agent Roberto Calenda is leading the negotiations, with both the player and the club hoping to reach an agreement before the start of the 2023-24 season.

New contract would make Osimhen his team’s highest-paid player

Osimhen, who won the Serie A Golden Boot with 26 goals, is currently the fourth-highest earner in Napoli. As per Capology, he is on a €5.45 million/year ($6.01 million) contract and earns around €104,808 ($115,515) per week. Hirving Lozano is presently Napoli’s highest earner, with the Italian taking home a staggering €7.41 million ($8.17 million) per year.

If Napoli give in to Osimhen’s demands and offer him a €12 million ($13.23 million)/year contract, the Nigeria international would become the team’s top earner by a country mile. Under the new contract, the striker would earn more than €230,000 ($253,500) per week during his stay.