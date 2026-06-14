Uzbekistan make their historic World Cup debut against Colombia in Group K at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on June 17, 2026, with kickoff set for 10:00 PM ET. Colombia enter as heavy favorites at -250 or better, while Uzbekistan’s maiden World Cup appearance opens at +890 at BetOnline. The uzbekistan vs colombia world cup 2026 predictions market firmly favors the South Americans, and the odds reflect a wide gap in tournament experience.

Colombia arrive in Mexico City having won back-to-back warm-up friendlies, beating Costa Rica 3-1 and Jordan 2-0, and carry the quality of a side that reached the 2024 Copa America final. Uzbekistan, guided by head coach Fabio Cannavaro, lost both their pre-tournament friendlies against Netherlands (1-2) and Canada (0-2), though those results came against strong opposition and do not erase a clean AFC qualifying record of two wins and two draws with no defeats. The gap in pedigree is real, but the uzbekistan vs colombia odds on the total market hint at a game where Colombia’s attacking depth could produce a multi-goal output.

Why This Game Matters

Group K also contains Portugal and DR Congo, making this opening matchday effectively a tiebreaker for second place before a ball has been kicked. Colombia need points from Uzbekistan to stay ahead of the group’s pace given a likely tough encounter with Portugal to come, while Uzbekistan’s path to any points in the group likely runs directly through this fixture. A win here for Colombia would put them in a strong position heading into the latter stages of the group, and a defeat for Uzbekistan, though not terminal, would leave them needing results elsewhere to advance.

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Our Pick

Colombia to win, backed at -250 with BetOnline, reflects the most direct read on this fixture: a side returning from a Copa America final against a first-time World Cup participant. At the current uzbekistan vs colombia odds, the away win is priced as a near certainty, and Colombia’s recent scoring form against weaker opposition gives sufficient reason to support that outcome.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Colombia’s qualifying record from CONMEBOL tells a clear story of clinical finishing against South American competition. Their 6-3 win away in Venezuela and a 3-0 home dismantling of Bolivia on the final matchday demonstrate a side capable of high-scoring output when space is available. Under Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia operate in a 4-3-3 structure with Luis Díaz (29) providing direct dribbling and goal threat from the left wing, and James Rodríguez (34) pulling the strings between the lines and delivering from set pieces.

Uzbekistan, for their part, represent a significant step up from anything the White Wolves have encountered in AFC qualifying. Their organized, hard-working defensive structure under Cannavaro may limit early exposure, but the quality of Colombia’s wide players and their pressing game will test a back line that conceded twice in a friendly against Netherlands. Captain Eldor Shomurodov (30), with 92 caps and 44 goals for the national team, provides leadership and a focal point up front, but Uzbekistan will need a collective effort to keep Colombia’s attacking unit quiet.

The context of a first-ever World Cup appearance adds another variable. Uzbekistan’s players are stepping onto a stage none of them have experienced before, against an opponent with six prior World Cup appearances and a quarter-final finish in 2014. Colombia’s experience advantage is structural, not just individual, and that is likely to show most clearly in high-pressure moments during the match.

Recent Form & Trends

Uzbekistan last five results:

Netherlands (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, June 8, 2026)

Canada (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 1, 2026)

Venezuela (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA Series, March 30, 2026)

Gabon (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA Series, March 27, 2026)

China PR (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly, January 26, 2026)

Uzbekistan’s recent form reflects a side building toward the tournament with mixed results. The losses to Netherlands and Canada came against experienced qualifying nations preparing for their own World Cup campaigns, and the goalless draw with Venezuela suggests Cannavaro has prioritized defensive solidity ahead of the tournament. Their two-goal scoring run against Gabon remains their most fluent recent attacking performance.

Colombia last five results:

Jordan (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly, June 7, 2026)

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly, June 1, 2026)

France (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly, March 29, 2026)

Croatia (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, March 26, 2026)

Australia (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly, November 18, 2025)

Colombia’s form over the five-match window shows a side that can punish weaker opposition convincingly but still carries vulnerability against elite European sides. The back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Jordan heading into the tournament offer a sharp contrast to the defeats by France and Croatia in March, and that ability to compartmentalize preparation results suggests Lorenzo’s group arrives focused and in decent rhythm.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Colombia’s squad announcement confirms the availability of their key figures. Luis Díaz, now at Bayern Munich, is listed in the forward group alongside Cucho Hernández (Real Betis) and Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar). James Rodríguez, playing his club football with Minnesota United FC, is named in the midfield and remains central to Colombia’s creative output. Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) and Jhon Lucumí (Bologna) are both included at center back, providing the physical presence Colombia lean on defensively and from set pieces.

Veteran goalkeeper David Ospina (130 caps, Atletico Nacional) is in the squad alongside Camilo Vargas, giving Colombia two experienced options in goal. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) anchors the midfield as a combative pivot, allowing more technical players to operate higher up the pitch. No significant injury concerns or suspension issues have been flagged for Colombia ahead of this opening match, and their squad depth is considerable across all positions.

For Uzbekistan, the squad is confirmed with captain Eldor Shomurodov leading the attack. Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), one of the squad’s highest-profile exports, is named in defense and is expected to play a central role in Cannavaro’s back line. Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir, 22) is listed in midfield and has been one of the team’s recent scorers in the qualifying period. The squad contains a blend of domestic-league players from clubs like Nasaf, Neftchi Fergana, and Pakhtakor alongside a smaller group of players competing in European or Middle Eastern football.

Expected Lineups

Uzbekistan (4-3-3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov; Hamrobekov, Khamdamov, Fayzullaev; Masharipov, Shomurodov (c), Urunov

Colombia (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Richard Rios, Jhon Arias; Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez (c)

Predicted lineups based on available squad data. Confirmed starting XIs subject to pre-match announcement.

Key Matchup to Watch

The most consequential individual contest is likely to be Abdukodir Khusanov against Luis Díaz on Colombia’s left flank. Khusanov (22), a versatile and physically capable defender at Manchester City, will be tasked with containing one of South America’s most direct wide forwards, a player who has scored 22 goals in 74 caps for Colombia. Díaz operates at pace with the ball, cutting inside from the left, and has been Colombia’s most consistent attacking threat across recent tournaments and warm-up fixtures. If Khusanov can limit Díaz’s impact in the first half and prevent early transitions, Uzbekistan have a better chance of keeping the scoreline manageable into the second period.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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The uzbekistan vs colombia best bets center on Colombia’s attacking quality and experience advantage over a World Cup debutant. Below are the recommended uzbekistan vs colombia picks with pricing from available operators.

Main Pick: Colombia to Win @ -250 (BetOnline)

Colombia’s record of five pre-tournament wins or competitive wins in CONMEBOL qualifying, combined with Uzbekistan’s inexperience at this level, makes the away win the most direct value position. At -250, it is a short price, but the risk-to-reward ratio aligns with the quality differential between the sides.

Goals: Over 2.5 @ -102 (BetOnline)

This is the sharpest uzbekistan vs colombia prediction on the totals market. Colombia scored in both recent friendlies against Costa Rica (3-1) and Jordan (2-0), and their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign produced 13 goals in six matches. Uzbekistan conceded twice in each of their last two pre-tournament games. At -102, Over 2.5 goals offers clear value relative to the implied probability.

Scorer Market: Luis Díaz Anytime Scorer

Díaz is Colombia’s standout forward and has scored seven goals in recent fixtures for the national team. With 22 international goals in 74 caps and regular involvement as a direct, high-volume attacking presence, he is the most likely source of goals for Lorenzo’s side in this fixture. Pricing for anytime scorer markets should be available across the three approved operators ahead of kickoff.

Correct Score Angle: Colombia 2-0 or 3-0

Uzbekistan managed a clean sheet in only one of their last five matches (0-0 vs. Venezuela in the FIFA Series), and both of their most recent pre-tournament games ended in defeat without scoring. A clean sheet for Colombia, combined with their attacking output, makes a 2-0 or 3-0 scoreline a credible uzbekistan vs colombia score prediction. Check BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow for current correct score pricing.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following uzbekistan vs colombia betting odds are available from the three approved operators. Colombia are clear favorites across all books, with Uzbekistan’s best available win price at +890.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Uzbekistan Win +890 +875 +875 Draw +400 +385 +385 Colombia Win -305 -265 -265

Total BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -102 -104 -104 Under 2.5 -115 -112 -112

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Uzbekistan vs Colombia will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Kickoff is at 10:00 PM ET on June 17, 2026, from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Streaming options are available through the respective network apps and connected platforms. This is a Group K fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Uzbekistan vs Colombia, follow these steps using BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow:

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete any required identity verification to activate your account. Navigate to the deposit section and fund your account using a supported payment method. Go to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Uzbekistan vs Colombia Group K fixture scheduled for June 17. Select your preferred market from the match odds, totals, or player props sections. Enter your stake amount and review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and retain a record of your wager for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and should be approached only with money set aside for entertainment purposes. Anyone experiencing difficulty with gambling, or concerned about their habits, can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors are encouraged to use responsible gambling tools offered by licensed operators, including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, and to wager only within their means.