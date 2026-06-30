Australia and Egypt meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington) on July 3, kicking off at 1:00 PM local time. Egypt enter as the narrow betting favorites at +155 best price, while Australia sit at +250 to advance. The central question for bettors is whether Egypt’s attacking firepower, led by Mohamed Salah, can overcome a defensively organized Australian side that won its opening group game against Turkey.

Egypt’s odds reflect their group-stage momentum. Hossam Hassan’s side drew with Belgium and beat New Zealand before a 1-1 draw with Iran secured second place in the group. Australia, under Tony Popovic, beat Turkey 2-0 but lost to the United States 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Paraguay, scraping through. The price gap between the two sides is narrow, and the case for Egypt rests almost entirely on the threat of Salah and Omar Marmoush in behind an Australian defensive structure that conceded twice against the host nation.

Why This Game Matters

This is a straight knockout fixture with no second chances. The winner advances into the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2026 bracket; the loser goes home. For Australia, reaching the knockout stage already matches the program’s high-water marks from 2006 and 2022. For Egypt, this is only their fourth World Cup appearance and just their second in the modern tournament era after 2018, when they exited at the group stage. A place in the last 16 would be Egypt’s best World Cup finish since their debut in 1934.

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Our Pick

Egypt to win in 90 minutes at +155 (best available price, Lucky Rebel) is the headline selection, backed by the quality differential at forward positions and Egypt’s unbeaten qualifying run of five wins and one draw without conceding a goal. At a shade under even-money in implied probability terms, that price carries genuine value given Salah and Marmoush represent a combined attacking threat Australia’s backline has not faced in this tournament.

Australia vs. Egypt: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Australia’s route to this fixture was functional rather than convincing. The 2-0 win over Turkey in the opening group game remains the high point of their 2026 World Cup campaign, with Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda on the scoresheet. The subsequent 2-0 loss to the United States and a goalless draw with Paraguay revealed a side that can keep shape and grind results but struggles to generate consistent attacking output. Popovic’s system has been built around a disciplined defensive block, with Mathew Ryan providing experience behind a back line that held clean sheets in qualifying and in the opener.

Egypt’s profile is more unpredictable and more dangerous. Their qualifying record of five wins and one draw from six games, conceding zero goals, shows defensive solidity, but it is the forward line that defines their threat at this World Cup. Salah has scored once at this tournament, Trézéguet added another, and Emam Ashour and Mostafa Ziko also found the net. Five different scorers across three group games points to an attack that does not rely on a single source. The draw with Iran in the final group game was flat, but Belgium and New Zealand represent credible tests that Egypt navigated without losing.

The game is likely to be shaped by how deep Australia sit and how patiently Egypt probe. If Popovic sets Australia in a compact mid-block and looks to hit on the counter through the pace of Awer Mabil and Irankunda, this could remain tight until the later stages. Egypt’s tendency to build through Marmoush and use Salah in wider or deeper zones to create rather than finish offers variety. A low-scoring game that Egypt shade is the most probable outcome based on both sides’ group-stage patterns.

Recent Form & Trends

Australia’s last five matches:

Paraguay (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

United States (A): Lost 0-2 – FIFA World Cup

Turkey (H): Won 2-0 – FIFA World Cup

Switzerland (N): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Mexico (N): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Australia’s three World Cup group games captured the range of their capabilities. The Turkey win was controlled and well-organized; the United States defeat exposed vulnerability against a physical pressing side. The Paraguay draw rounded off the group with caution on both sides. Pre-tournament friendlies against Switzerland and Mexico showed a team still bedding in under Popovic’s system rather than one firing on all cylinders.

Egypt’s last five matches:

Iran (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

New Zealand (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Belgium (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Brazil (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

Russia (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly

Egypt’s World Cup group stage was a mixed but ultimately positive effort. The 3-1 win over New Zealand was comfortable; holding Belgium to 1-1 was a genuine result against a well-organized European side. The Iran draw to close the group was uninspiring, but by then qualification was confirmed. The pre-tournament loss to Brazil in a friendly was expected given the caliber of opposition; the win over Russia demonstrated Hassan’s side can defend a narrow lead.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Australia have no publicly confirmed injuries or suspensions entering this fixture. The squad Popovic selected has remained largely intact through the group stage. Mathew Ryan, with 104 caps, continues in goal and provides leadership at the back. The outfield core of Jackson Irvine, who has 82 caps and 14 international goals, alongside Mabil and Irankunda in forward areas, gives Australia experienced options at the top of the pitch. Young defenders such as Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington have been part of the squad development, though the starting back line has leaned on more established names.

Egypt’s key availability question entering the knockout round centers on managing Salah through what has been a demanding club and international schedule. No suspensions have been confirmed. Mohamed El Shenawy, with 76 caps, is the experienced goalkeeper option, while the defensive unit anchored by Mohamed Hany and Ramy Rabia provided the platform for the clean-sheet qualifying campaign. Marmoush, operating for Manchester City, adds a different pressing and movement dimension to complement Salah’s creative involvement. Egypt’s squad depth across Al Ahly players gives Hassan reliable domestic options in midfield and defense.

Neither side has confirmed injury absences that would materially alter the expected lineup. Both squads are at full strength for a fixture where the stakes remove any rationale for rotation.

Expected Lineups

Australia (4-3-3): Ryan (c); Geria, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Irvine, Metcalfe, O’Neill; Mabil, Irankunda, Leckie

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Fatouh, Abdelmonem, Hany, Rabia; Hamdy Fathy, Emam Ashour; Ibrahim Adel, Salah (c), Trézéguet; Marmoush

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

Mohamed Salah against Australia’s right-side defensive pairing is the duel that will likely determine whether Egypt can create and convert. Salah has 67 international goals from 116 caps and scored once in this tournament. He has operated in a deeper, more creative role under Hossam Hassan, drifting infield and linking with Marmoush. Australia’s right-flank defensive cover, anchored by Milos Degenek (57 caps) and Jason Geria, will be tested by that movement. If Salah pulls into half-spaces and drags Geria wide, it creates corridors for Marmoush’s runs in behind. Australia’s ability to stay compact and prevent that combination from connecting in dangerous positions is the tactical pivot point of the entire fixture.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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World Cup 2026 R32 Australia vs. Egypt best bets and expert picks for July 3:

Egypt to Win (Moneyline): Pick at +155 (Lucky Rebel). Egypt are unbeaten in their last three competitive matches and carry a forward line that Australia has no comparable answer to. Salah and Marmoush together against a defense that conceded twice to the United States makes the implied probability at this price look favorable for an Egypt win inside 90 minutes.

Under 2.5 Goals: Pick at -125 (BetOnline). Both sides’ group-stage profiles lean toward this market. Australia scored two goals across three group games; Egypt’s three-game group total was five, but their last match ended 1-1 and their defensive structure in qualifying was particularly tight. The total line is set at 2, and the pricing on under at -125 reflects the lean correctly. A 1-0 or 1-1 outcome is the most consistent read from both sides’ body of work at this tournament.

Mohamed Salah Anytime Scorer: Salah scored in Egypt’s group win over New Zealand and has 67 international goals across 116 caps. His threat from wide and through central half-spaces gives him multiple routes to goal, and Australia’s qualifying opponents were not at the level to test whether their backline can contain elite movement. At the best available price with leading operators, this is the highest-probability single scorer pick on the board for this fixture.

Correct Score 1-0 Egypt: A one-goal margin separating the two sides is consistent with both teams’ defensive competence. Egypt held a clean sheet in qualifying across six games; Australia’s only goals conceded in tournament play came against the United States. A tight, low-scoring Egypt win is the most plausible scenario, and the correct score market at leading operators reflects value at that specific line given the match dynamics.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 Australia vs. Egypt odds from approved operators ahead of the July 3 fixture at AT&T Stadium:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Australia Win +250 +243 +240 Draw +185 +185 +185 Egypt Win +143 +155 +150

Total (O/U 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 +109 +108 +108 Under 2 -125 -128 -128

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Australia vs. Egypt kicks off on July 3 at 1:00 PM local time (UTC-5) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), Texas. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Australian viewers can watch on SBS and Optus Sport. UK viewers can access coverage via ITV and BBC.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, follow these steps:

Choose an approved operator from those listed in the odds table above, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website or mobile app and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto where available at BetNow. Go to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Australia vs. Egypt Round of 32 fixture scheduled for July 3. Select your market, such as match result, totals, or anytime scorer, and enter your stake. Review your bet slip and confirm the wager before the 1:00 PM kickoff.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in any sporting fixture is certain. Anyone who bets should do so only with funds they can afford to lose and should set a budget before placing any wager. If gambling is causing financial or personal problems, support is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and additional resources through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Betting should be an informed, considered activity and never a means of recovering losses.