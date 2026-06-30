Colombia face Ghana in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 3, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time. Colombia advance as Group K winners while Ghana qualified as a third-place team from Group L. World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana predictions point toward a Colombian side with the superior tournament record and a cleaner path through the group stage.

Colombia finished their group unbeaten, collecting seven points from three matches, including a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan and a 1-0 win against DR Congo before drawing 0-0 with Portugal to seal top spot. Ghana, under manager Carlos Queiroz, scraped through after beating Panama 1-0, drawing 0-0 with England, then losing 2-1 to Croatia. The head-to-head market has Colombia at -188 with BetOnline, reflecting a wide gap in group-stage momentum heading into the World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Why This Game Matters

This is a first-time meeting between Colombia and Ghana at the World Cup, pairing a group winner against a team that needed third-place fortune to advance. For Colombia, a win would extend their deepest run since the 2014 quarter-finals in Brazil and move them into the Round of 16 of the expanded World Cup 2026 bracket. For Ghana, reaching the next round would mark only their third knockout-stage appearance in tournament history, matching the 2010 quarter-final run that remains their best World Cup finish.

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Our Pick

Colombia to win at -188 with BetOnline is the headline selection for this Round of 32 tie, backed by a superior group-stage record, a settled squad, and Ghana’s narrow margins throughout their three group matches. Given Colombia scored four goals across their group games and conceded just once, the price reflects genuine dominance rather than paper favouritism.

Colombia vs. Ghana: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Colombia arrive at the World Cup 2026 knockout stage in the form of a side that has conceded once in three competitive matches. Manager N. Lorenzo has organized a squad that leans on James Rodriguez (34) as the creative fulcrum through midfield and Luis Diaz (29, Bayern Munich) as the primary wide attacking threat. Diaz has scored once at this tournament and leads the team with six goals across the recent scoring run, making him the most dangerous outlet for a side that has not been overly reliant on a single striker. Daniel Munoz (30, Crystal Palace) has already scored twice in the group stage from right back, adding a secondary goal threat that Ghana’s defensive structure will need to account for.

Ghana qualified with far less comfort. Their two goals across three group matches came from Caleb Yirenkyi and Derrick Luckassen, neither of whom is a recognized first-choice forward. The Black Stars kept a clean sheet against England, which illustrates defensive organization under Queiroz, but that same caution in attack is a limitation when facing a Colombia side with multiple goal contributors. Thomas Partey (33, Villarreal) anchors the Ghana midfield and carries the most recognized name in their engine room, but the forward line lacks the individual quality to consistently test a settled South American defense.

The World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana winner market strongly favors Colombia, and the case is straightforward: superior group-stage output, a more dangerous attacking unit, and a Ghana side that has not scored more than once in any game at this tournament. The draw is available at +310 with Lucky Rebel, reflecting a real but secondary outcome given Ghana’s willingness to defend deep.

Recent Form and Trends

Colombia’s last five results:

Portugal (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

DR Congo (H): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Jordan (N): Won 2-0 – Friendly

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Colombia have won four of their last five matches, conceding just twice in competitive play during that run. The Uzbekistan result demonstrates an ability to win away from home and in open games, while the clean-sheet draw against Portugal showed defensive solidity against elite opposition. Their three group-stage opponents were not at the same level as Portugal, but the consistency in winning while limiting chances against is the relevant trend heading into a knockout fixture.

Ghana’s last five results:

Croatia (A): Lost 1-2 – FIFA World Cup

England (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Panama (H): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 – Friendly

Ghana’s form line shows two losses and two draws from their last five, with the one win a narrow 1-0 against Panama. The Croatia defeat that closed their group stage was the most telling result: Ghana conceded twice against a side Colombia would be expected to match or exceed in quality. Scoring just two goals across five matches highlights a finishing problem that will be difficult to overcome against a defensively organized Colombia.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Colombia’s squad arrived at this tournament with notable depth. David Ospina (37, Atletico Nacional) brings experienced goalkeeping cover behind whichever starter is selected, and the defensive unit featuring Davinson Sanchez (30, Galatasaray), Jhon Lucumi (28, Bologna), and Yerry Mina (31, Cagliari) provides experienced central-defensive options. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have disrupted the Colombian setup ahead of this tie, and Lorenzo has had a settled squad throughout the group stage.

Ghana’s squad concerns center more on attacking output than injuries. The Black Stars are without standout forward-line depth at this level, with Jordan Ayew (34, Leicester City) carrying the weight of experience up front. Iñaki Williams (32, Athletic Bilbao) adds a physical presence on the flank, and Kamaldeen Sulemana (24, Atalanta) offers pace, but neither has converted that into goals at this tournament. Antoine Semenyo (26, Manchester City) provides midfield-to-forward mobility and will be expected to carry additional responsibility if Ghana are to threaten Colombia’s backline.

No specific suspension concerns have been flagged for either side ahead of July 3. Both squads are expected to be available at full strength, which means the quality gap in the playing roster will be the decisive factor rather than absences.

Expected Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, D. Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, R. Rios; J. Arias, J. Rodriguez (c), L. Diaz; J. Cordoba

Ghana (4-3-3): Ati-Zigi; A. Seidu, Opoku, A. Mumin, G. Mensah; T. Partey (c), E. Owusu, Semenyo; Fatawu, I. Williams, K. Sulemana

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central tactical battle in this fixture is James Rodriguez against Thomas Partey in the middle of the pitch. Rodriguez (34), who has scored 31 goals in 126 international caps, operates as Colombia’s primary creative link and will look to find space between Ghana’s midfield and defensive lines. Partey (33), with 57 caps and 15 international goals for Ghana, is the anchor tasked with disrupting exactly that kind of influence. If Partey can limit Rodriguez to half-spaces and force Colombia wide, Ghana’s defensive shape becomes more compact. If Rodriguez finds time on the ball centrally, Colombia’s attacking movement through Diaz and Jhon Arias becomes far more difficult to contain, and the goal supply line opens up considerably.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Colombia to Win

Colombia to win is the primary World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana best bet. The best available price is -188 at BetOnline. Colombia have won three of their last five competitive matches, conceded once in group play, and carry more individual quality across every position than Ghana. Ghana qualified as a third-place team after losing their final group match, which is a significant form contrast heading into a knockout fixture.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals

Over 2 goals at -146 with BetOnline represents the best World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana score prediction angle for the totals market. Colombia scored four times in three group games and have shown a willingness to commit forward. Ghana’s qualifying campaign produced 16 goals in six matches, suggesting they are not incapable of contributing to an open game when pressed. A Colombia side chasing a comfortable knockout win and a Ghana team needing to attack to stay in it creates conditions for a multi-goal match.

Scorer Market: Luis Diaz Anytime Scorer

Luis Diaz has scored once at this tournament and leads Colombia’s recent goal contributions with six goals across the qualifying and pre-tournament window. Operating against a Ghana defensive unit that conceded twice to Croatia and was held goalless by Panama, Diaz’s pace and movement from the left provides a consistent threat. Anytime scorer odds were not available for this preview, but Diaz is the most reliable individual pick for a Colombia attacking return.

Value Pick: Draw at +310

For bettors looking at the World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana picks from a contrarian angle, the draw at +310 with Lucky Rebel reflects Ghana’s proven capacity to organize defensively, as demonstrated by their 0-0 result against England. If Colombia cannot break down a deep defensive block early, Ghana have the discipline and Partey’s midfield presence to make a game of it through 90 minutes. This is not the primary recommendation, but it carries value as a secondary position at that price.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 Colombia vs. Ghana odds from the three approved operators are listed below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Colombia -188 -190 -190 Draw +289 +310 +300 Ghana +700 +600 +630

Totals (O/U 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 -146 -148 -155 Under 2 +129 +122 +112

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Colombia vs. Ghana at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 3 kicks off at 8:30 p.m. local time. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox Sports. Viewers in other markets can find the fixture on their respective local broadcasters, with coverage also available on CTV and TSN in Canada, ITV and BBC in the UK, and Globo and SporTV in Brazil.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Colombia vs. Ghana using one of the approved operators:

Choose a sportsbook: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s official website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the platform. Deposit funds using a payment method accepted by the operator. Go to the soccer or football section and locate the World Cup 2026 market. Find the Colombia vs. Ghana Round of 32 fixture scheduled for July 3. Select your preferred market, such as match winner, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Review your bet slip, confirm your stake, and submit. Only bet what you can afford to lose.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk, and all wagers should be placed within personal means. Anyone experiencing difficulty with gambling behavior can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day. Additional support resources include Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Betting on sporting events should be treated as entertainment, not as a source of income, and limits should be set before placing any wager.