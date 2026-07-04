Mexico host England at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on July 5, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM local time in a World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash that carries enormous weight for both nations. England enter as the betting favorite at +149, while Mexico, buoyed by a perfect four-match group-stage record and a passionate home crowd, are priced at +210 to advance. The central question for bettors is whether Mexico’s altitude advantage and momentum can offset England’s superior depth and firepower.

England’s odds of +149 reflect a squad that has scored 13 goals across four competitive World Cup 2026 matches, led by Harry Kane, who has netted five times in the tournament so far. Mexico, meanwhile, kept three clean sheets in four group games and have scored eight goals, suggesting Javier Aguirre’s side are operating at a level that warrants serious respect in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Why This Game Matters

This is a World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixture with genuine historical stakes for both sides. Mexico have reached the quarter-finals only once, back in 1986 on home soil, and progression past England would represent the deepest run in their modern World Cup history. England, World Cup champions in 1966, reached the quarter-finals as recently as 2022 and fourth place in 2018, meaning Thomas Tuchel’s squad carries the expectation of a deep run. The Estadio Azteca, the only stadium to have hosted three World Cups, adds a layer of weight that few knockout venues can match.

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Our Pick

England to win at +149 (best price at BetOnline) is the headline selection, grounded in Kane’s five tournament goals and England’s consistent record of winning their World Cup 2026 group-stage matches. At that price, the value is reasonable given Mexico’s clean-sheet form and home-crowd advantage, making this a competitive pick rather than a straightforward call.

Mexico vs. England: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Mexico arrive at this fixture having won all four of their World Cup 2026 group-stage games, defeating South Korea 1-0, Ecuador 2-0, and Czech Republic 3-0, with Julián Quiñones leading the tournament scoring charts for El Tri with three goals. Aguirre’s side conceded only once across those four competitive matches, and they do so at the Estadio Azteca, a stadium sitting at approximately 2,200 meters above sea level. That altitude factor is not a trivial detail: it has historically conditioned visiting European sides and remains one of Mexico’s most concrete structural advantages in this fixture.

England come in with four World Cup 2026 wins from five competitive matches, including a 4-2 victory over Croatia and a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 16 warm-up. Kane’s five tournament goals place him among the tournament’s top scorers, and Jude Bellingham has added two goals of his own. Tuchel’s side drew 0-0 with Ghana in the group stage, the one blemish on an otherwise dominant record. The question for England is whether their attack can function at altitude against a Mexican defense that has conceded sparingly throughout the group stage.

The World Cup 2026 bracket has set up a fixture that rewards tactical discipline. Mexico will look to frustrate England in the opening exchanges, use the crowd and conditions to their advantage, and rely on Raúl Jiménez (two tournament goals) and Quiñones on the counter. England, with superior squad depth and a top-four outright price at +950, will likely press high and look to Kane early. The over 2 total at -124 (BetOnline) reflects the expectation that both attacks find space in a high-stakes knockout encounter.

Recent Form & Trends

Mexico – Last 5 Matches:

Serbia (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

South Africa (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup 2026)

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (World Cup 2026)

Czech Republic (A): Won 3-0 (World Cup 2026)

Ecuador (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup 2026)

Mexico’s five-match winning streak includes victories over competitive opposition in the World Cup group stage. The 3-0 win over Czech Republic and 2-0 defeat of Ecuador demonstrate an ability to control matches without conceding. South Korea, a respectable Asian qualifier, were held to a 1-0 defeat, confirming that Mexico’s defensive structure is functioning under Aguirre’s direction.

England – Last 5 Matches:

Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Croatia (H): Won 4-2 (World Cup 2026)

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup 2026)

Panama (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup 2026)

DR Congo (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup 2026)

England’s 4-2 win over Croatia stands out as the most convincing attacking performance, while the 0-0 draw against Ghana illustrates a periodic lack of creativity against organized defenses. Panama, a CONCACAF side, were beaten 2-0 without significant difficulty. The 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 16 shows England can grind out results when momentum stalls. Overall, Tuchel’s side have goals throughout the squad, not just from Kane.

Mexico vs. England History & H2H Trends

England and Mexico have met eight times in recorded head-to-head history, with England winning six of those encounters. The most significant competitive meeting was England’s 2-0 win over Mexico at the 1966 World Cup, a result that remains the only World Cup fixture between these nations. Mexico’s most notable result in the series is a 1-0 home win in Mexico City in 1985. England’s record in this matchup is comfortable on balance, though Mexico’s home victory serves as a reminder that the Azteca has historically been an equalizing factor. The World Cup 2026 Round of 16 represents their first competitive meeting since 1966, giving this fixture added historical weight.

England’s most recent victory came in a 3-1 friendly win in May 2010, and prior to that a 4-0 win in 2001. Mexico’s single win in the series, the 1985 home result, is now over four decades old. The overall head-to-head record favors England, though the fact that the upcoming game is played at the Estadio Azteca gives Mexico a structural advantage that the historical record largely does not reflect, given most previous meetings were played on neutral ground or in England.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

No official injury or suspension list has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Mexico’s squad is broadly healthy following a composed group stage, and Aguirre has been able to rotate effectively given the margin of their results. Raúl Jiménez, 35, leads the line with two tournament goals and has the experience of multiple World Cups behind him. Guillermo Ochoa, 40, remains in the squad as the most experienced goalkeeper in the group, though his playing status in this round has not been confirmed by official sources ahead of kickoff.

For England, Kane has shown no signs of physical limitation despite carrying a heavy tournament goal burden. Bellingham’s two goals and consistent involvement suggest he is in strong form. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been key contributors in midfield and attack respectively. Marcus Rashford, now at Barcelona, provides additional forward depth. Tuchel has enough options across all positions to rotate without significantly weakening the starting eleven, which gives England a tactical flexibility Mexico may not fully be able to match in a one-game knockout format.

Neither team carries confirmed absentees at the time of writing, but the altitude and heat in Mexico City on July 5 will likely influence substitution patterns and squad management decisions from both managers in the second half of the match.

Expected Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez; Roberto Alvarado, Jiménez (c), Quiñones

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guéhi, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane (c)

Predicted lineups: squads to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Declan Rice and Mexico’s midfield unit of Luis Romo and Álvaro Fidalgo is the axis on which this game is likely to turn. Rice has been central to England’s ability to win the ball in transition and launch quick attacks, contributing three goals across recent matches. Mexico’s midfield, with Fidalgo (one World Cup goal) and Romo (one World Cup goal) both capable of progressing the ball into dangerous areas, will aim to press high and disrupt England’s build-up rhythm. If Rice controls the tempo in the middle third, England’s supply line to Kane becomes more reliable. If Mexico’s press succeeds, England’s attack loses its primary distributor and the game becomes far more open.

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Main Pick: England to Win @ +149 (BetOnline)

England’s World Cup 2026 betting tips point firmly toward Tuchel’s side advancing. Kane’s five tournament goals and England’s 8W 0D 0L qualifying record demonstrate a squad that converts when opportunities arise. At +149, the price reflects a competitive fixture rather than a formality, and the value is present given England’s superior depth and attacking output in the tournament.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals @ -124 (BetOnline)

The over 2 line at -124 is the strongest World Cup 2026 round of 16 Mexico vs. England best bet in the goals market. Mexico have scored eight goals in four group games, England have scored thirteen across five World Cup 2026 fixtures. Both attacks are functioning, and a knockout-stage intensity with both teams needing a result in 90 minutes sets up a match where goals at both ends are plausible. The -124 price on over 2 is reasonable given combined output.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane’s five goals in the tournament make him the most reliable scorer pick in this fixture. Mexico conceded only three goals across four group games, so the price will reflect the defensive context, but Kane’s record across qualifying (12 goals in recent matches, including three from the penalty spot) and his World Cup 2026 form make him the standout anytime scorer selection. Check leading operators for the best available price on Kane to score at any time during the match.

Correct Score Angle: England 2-1 Mexico

A 2-1 England win aligns with the pattern of England’s recent knockout performances (2-1 over DR Congo) and Mexico’s capacity to score from set pieces and counter-attacks despite conceding. This score line reflects the expected competitive nature of the fixture while accounting for England’s edge in individual quality. Check BetNow and Lucky Rebel for the best available correct score prices ahead of kickoff.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Mexico vs. England odds are drawn from the three approved operators as of July 4, 2026. England are the favorite across all three books at +143 to +149, Mexico are priced at +210, and the draw is available at +210 to +215.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Mexico +210 +210 +210 Draw +215 +212 +210 England +143 +140 +140

Totals (Over/Under 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 -124 -125 -139 Under 2 +108 +105 +101

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Mexico vs. England kicks off at 6:00 PM local time (UTC-6) on July 5, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. US viewers can watch live coverage on Fox and Telemundo. Fans in the UK can watch on ITV and BBC. Canadian viewers have access via CTV, TSN, and RDS. Check local listings for regional availability in other markets.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Mexico vs. England, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow are the approved operators for this fixture. Create an account or log in to an existing one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method (card, bank transfer, or crypto at BetNow). Navigate to the Soccer or FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Mexico vs. England Round of 16 fixture. Select your market: match result, over/under, or anytime scorer. Review your bet slip, confirm your stake, and submit the wager before kickoff.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and is never a guaranteed source of income. Anyone placing wagers on this fixture or any other sporting event should do so within their means and set firm limits before betting. Those who feel their gambling may be causing harm can contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org and Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org. Betting should remain an entertainment activity, and help is available for anyone who needs it.