France enter this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Paraguay as heavy favorites, priced at -525 with leading operators. Paraguay, who knocked out Germany on penalties in the round of 32, face a France side that has scored ten goals in four World Cup matches without conceding until the knockout phase. The central question for World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France predictions is whether Gustavo Alfaro’s side can extend their giant-killing run or whether France’s depth proves decisive in Philadelphia on July 4.

France are the outright tournament favorites at +175, the shortest price in a 16-team field. Paraguay sit at +35000, the longest price remaining. That gap reflects a talent differential that shows up across every statistical category from the group stage, yet Paraguay’s 1-1 draw with Germany followed by a penalty shootout win demonstrates they are capable of grinding out results against elite opposition. The World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France odds reflect that reality: a punishing price for the underdog, but not a team without a game plan.

Why This Game Matters

Paraguay’s appearance in the last 16 is their deepest World Cup run since the quarter-finals at South Africa 2010, and only their second knockout-stage appearance in the past 28 years. For France, a two-time World Cup champion and 2022 finalist, advancement to the quarter-finals is the minimum expectation. Didier Deschamps has confirmed this will be his final tournament as France manager, adding a layer of legacy stakes to a side that has not dropped a point in four competitive matches at this tournament. A Paraguay upset would rank among the most significant World Cup results in the modern era; a France victory would keep the bracket on script.

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Our Pick

France to win and over 2.5 goals at the best available price, with France’s 10 goals scored in four matches and a Paraguay defensive record that includes a 4-1 loss to the United States making this a logical double. At -525 for a straight France win, the value sits in the goals market rather than the match result.

Paraguay vs. France: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Paraguay qualified automatically from CONMEBOL with a record of three wins, two draws and one loss across six matches, scoring six and conceding three. At the tournament itself, their group-stage form was uneven: a 1-0 win over Turkey, a 0-0 draw with Australia, then a 1-1 draw with Germany in extra time before prevailing on penalties. Manager G. Alfaro has built a compact, defensively organized side that limits space and relies on set pieces and transitions. Miguel Almirón, 32, provides the creative engine in midfield with 10 international goals in 76 caps, while Julio Enciso, 22, leads the attacking line having scored once at this tournament.

France qualified from UEFA with five wins and one draw, scoring 16 and conceding four across six matches. At the tournament, Deschamps has deployed a high-intensity front line built around Kylian Mbappé, who arrives with 56 international goals in 98 caps and has scored six at this World Cup alone. Ousmane Dembélé has added four more from the wing. The defensive structure, anchored by William Saliba of Arsenal and Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool alongside Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, has been tested but rarely breached. France’s attacking width, pace in transition, and set-piece delivery represent a different category of threat from anything Paraguay has faced in this tournament.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage dynamic here is straightforward: Paraguay need to stay compact, defend their shape for 90 minutes, and find a moment of quality from Almirón or Enciso. France need to be patient, use their width, and not allow the occasion to become a penalty shootout after extra time. Given France’s 10-goal haul through four matches and Paraguay’s goal-scoring limitations, the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France score prediction points firmly toward a France win by multiple goals.

Recent Form & Trends

Paraguay – Last 5 Matches:

Germany (H): Drew 1-1 (aet, won on penalties) – FIFA World Cup

Australia (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Turkey (A): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

United States (A): Lost 1-4 – FIFA World Cup

Nicaragua (H): Won 4-0 – Friendly

Paraguay’s competitive form at this tournament is built on defensive discipline rather than attacking output. Three of their four competitive matches have produced one goal or fewer from their side. The 1-4 defeat to the United States exposed vulnerabilities against high-tempo pressing sides, and France possess that capability in greater measure. Paraguay’s penalty shootout win over Germany proves mental strength, but it also masked a match in which the quality gap was visible across 90 minutes.

France – Last 5 Matches:

Sweden (H): Won 3-0 – FIFA World Cup

Norway (A): Won 4-1 – FIFA World Cup

Iraq (H): Won 3-0 – FIFA World Cup

Senegal (H): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 – Friendly

France have won all five of their most recent matches, with their last four competitive games producing a combined score of 13-2. They have not drawn or lost since the qualifying phase. Every opponent at this tournament has been outclassed by the time the final whistle sounded, and the 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32 was achieved with relative comfort. For World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France picks, France’s consistency across all phases of play is the defining statistical anchor.

Paraguay vs. France History & H2H Trends

France and Paraguay have met five times in total. France have not lost any of those meetings. The most recent encounter was a 5-0 friendly win for France in June 2017. Their only competitive meeting was at the 1998 World Cup, where France edged Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 in Lens. Earlier meetings include a 1-1 friendly draw in 2014, a 0-0 draw in 2008, and a 7-3 France win at the 1958 World Cup. Across all five meetings, France have scored 14 goals and conceded four. Paraguay have never beaten France in any recorded fixture, a historical trend that aligns directly with the current betting market positioning.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Didier Deschamps briefly stepped back from France’s final group match due to a family bereavement, with assistant Guy Stephan taking charge for that fixture. Deschamps returned to the dugout for the knockout phase and is expected to be in place for the Paraguay match. The France squad is stocked with depth: five Paris Saint-Germain players, two each from Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace, with Mbappé at Real Madrid and Saliba at Arsenal providing elite-level quality across every position. N’Golo Kanté, 35, of Fenerbahce, has played a reduced but important role and his availability gives Deschamps options in the midfield press.

For Paraguay, Almirón remains the key creative figure despite playing his club football with Atlanta United. Andrés Cubas of Vancouver Whitecaps FC provides the defensive midfield anchor. The squad features three Palmeiras players, including Gustavo Gómez and Ramón Sosa, with Fabián Balbuena of Gremio and Júnior Alonso of Atlético Mineiro providing experienced center-back options. Antonio Sanabria, 30, of Cremonese has been the most productive scorer in recent matches outside the tournament and provides a physical presence up front. No specific suspensions or injuries have been confirmed ahead of this fixture.

Paraguay’s squad depth is noticeably thinner than France’s across every position. The bench options available to Alfaro are drawn from club football outside the top European leagues for the most part, while Deschamps can call on the likes of Adrien Rabiot of Milan, Aurélien Tchouaméni of Real Madrid, Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, and Michael Olise of Bayern Munich from wide positions. That depth advantage becomes increasingly significant if the match stretches to extra time.

Expected Lineups

Paraguay (4-4-2): Gatito Fernández; Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez (c), Fabián Balbuena, Júnior Alonso; Ramón Sosa, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón; Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso.

France (4-3-3): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Théo Hernandez; N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé (c), Bradley Barcola.

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed by each manager ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Paraguay’s midfield block and France’s press will determine the tempo and outcome of this match. Miguel Almirón and Diego Gómez, 23 of Brighton and Hove Albion, are tasked with moving the ball quickly through the lines against a France midfield trio that includes Kanté and Tchouaméni, both of whom are built to disrupt and recover. If Paraguay can bypass that press and get Enciso and Sanabria into space, they have a route to goal. If France win the midfield battle early, which their group-stage evidence suggests is the more likely outcome, the front three of Dembélé, Mbappé, and Barcola will have the freedom to create the openings that have produced ten goals in four matches.

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Main Pick: France to Win

Best price: -525 (BetOnline). France’s 13-2 aggregate score across four competitive matches, combined with Paraguay’s 1-4 loss to the United States in the group stage, makes this a straightforward directional call. The price is short, but the evidence is unambiguous. World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France predictions point toward a France win with minimal doubt.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals

Best price: -155 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel). France averaged 3.25 goals per match through the group stage and round of 32. Paraguay conceded four in a single game against the United States. The over has landed in three of France’s four tournament matches. At -155, this is the preferred World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France best bet for volume-minded bettors.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer

Mbappé has scored six goals at this World Cup across four matches and arrives with 56 international goals in 98 caps for France. He has scored in each of France’s four tournament matches. Paraguay’s defensive record against top-end attackers, evidenced by the 4-1 loss to the United States, suggests he will find space. Check leading operators for the best available anytime scorer price.

Value Play: France -1.5 Asian Handicap

France’s margin of victory across four matches has been 3-0, 4-1, 3-0, and 3-1. A one-goal cushion handicap lines up with their established scoring patterns and Paraguay’s limited capacity to score multiple goals. World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France betting tips that focus purely on the match result at -525 leave value on the table; the Asian handicap at a more attractive number is the sharper route.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds from the three approved operators for Paraguay vs. France on July 4, 2026:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Paraguay +2769 +1950 +1900 Draw +736 +640 +650 France -972 -550 -625

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -155 -155 -165 Under 2.5 +120 +128 +128

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Paraguay vs. France kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on July 4, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC. Additional broadcast markets include TF1 and beIN Sports in France, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, and ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to act on the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Paraguay vs. France winner market or any of the picks above can follow these steps:

Choose one of the approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website and click on account registration. Enter your personal details and verify your identity as required. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Go to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate Paraguay vs. France and select your market (match result, over/under, or scorer). Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Confirm the bet and keep a record of your wager for tracking purposes.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome is guaranteed regardless of form, odds, or analysis. Anyone who feels that their gambling is becoming difficult to control is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional resources include Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Bet within your means, set limits before you place a wager, and treat all gambling as entertainment rather than a source of income.