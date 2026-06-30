Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 3, 2026, with kickoff at 6:00 PM ET. The defending champions enter as massive favorites at -550 with BetOnline, while Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, are priced at +1900 to pull off one of the tournament’s great upsets.

Argentina swept through their group with three wins from three, outscoring opponents 8-1 across matches against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Cape Verde earned their place in the knockout round in extraordinary fashion for a debut side, drawing all three group games against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, and advancing on the strength of their disciplined, low-block defensive record. The gap in market position tells the story plainly: Argentina sit second in the outright winner market at +400, while Cape Verde are listed at +150000.

Why This Game Matters

Cape Verde’s presence in the Round of 32 is already a milestone in the island nation’s football history. Making their World Cup debut in 2026, they are the first Cape Verdean side to appear at a finals, and reaching the knockout stage means this campaign has already exceeded every historical precedent for the country. For Argentina, managed by L. Scaloni, the objective is straightforward: protect the trophy they claimed in Qatar in 2022 and advance to the quarter-final stage. A defeat here would be one of the most significant upsets in modern World Cup history. Cape Verde have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

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Our Pick

Argentina to win at -550 with BetOnline is the headline selection here, with the reigning champions having scored eight goals and conceded just one across their three group matches. While the price is short, backing the world’s second-ranked side in the outright market against a debut nation that has yet to score in two of their three games represents the most defensible position in this fixture.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Argentina arrive in Miami with Lionel Messi in the form of his life at the highest level. The 39-year-old has scored six goals at this tournament alone, leading the scoring charts, and his partnership with Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez gives Argentina one of the most potent attacking units remaining in the competition. Scaloni’s side also demonstrated defensive composure in the group stage, conceding only once across three competitive matches. The quality throughout the squad, from Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield to Emiliano Martinez in goal, reflects a team built for deep tournament runs.

Cape Verde’s approach under coach Rui Aguas has been defined by structure and collective effort rather than individual flair. Three draws in the group stage, including a goalless stalemate against Spain and a 2-2 result against Uruguay, show an ability to contain strong opposition. However, their attack managed only two goals across the group phase, and their record of two clean sheets alongside two goals scored underlines that they are better equipped to prevent defeats than to manufacture wins. Against Argentina’s firepower, the scale of the defensive task becomes considerably steeper.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage brings one-game eliminations, which always opens a window for disciplined underdogs to stay alive into extra time. Cape Verde’s three draws show they can grind out results. The realistic scenario for an upset runs through a Cape Verde rear-guard absorbing pressure, a set piece or counter, and a shoot-out. That is a long chain of events against a side of Argentina’s caliber, but it is not an impossible one. For bettors assessing the World Cup 2026 bracket path, Argentina’s projected route to the final could involve France or England later, making injury-free progression here a priority for Scaloni.

Recent Form & Trends

Argentina last five matches:

Jordan (A): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 27, 2026)

Austria (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 22, 2026)

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 16, 2026)

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly, June 9, 2026)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly, June 6, 2026)

Argentina have won all five of their most recent matches without a defeat across competitive and non-competitive fixtures. Their three World Cup group games were played against different levels of opposition, and while Jordan pushed them to 3-1, both Algeria and Austria were shut out. The consistency of their scoring output, nine goals in competitive matches and fourteen across the last five games in total, reflects a side with multiple attacking options functioning at high efficiency.

Cape Verde last five matches:

Saudi Arabia (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 26, 2026)

Uruguay (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup, June 21, 2026)

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 15, 2026)

Bermuda (N): Lost 0-3 (Friendly, June 6, 2026)

Serbia (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly, May 31, 2026)

Cape Verde’s form picture is mixed. Their pre-tournament results were inconsistent: a 3-0 win over Serbia followed by a 3-0 defeat to Bermuda in a friendly. In World Cup competition, however, they were markedly more disciplined. Three draws across three games, with only two goals conceded, show that their defensive organization lifts considerably in high-stakes matches. The 2-2 draw against Uruguay, in which they came from behind twice, is the most notable evidence of resilience.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Specific injury and suspension information for this fixture was not confirmed ahead of publication. Argentina’s squad depth is significant across all positions, with goalkeeping cover provided by Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso behind Emiliano Martinez, and wide attacking options including Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, and Thiago Almada available to Scaloni in addition to the established starters. The presence of six Atletico Madrid players in the squad underlines a shared club familiarity that Scaloni has been able to build on throughout the tournament.

Cape Verde carry a squad with experienced figures such as Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper with 86 caps, and Ryan Mendes, who at 36 brings 98 international appearances to this stage. Stopira, the 38-year-old defender with 62 caps, provides experienced cover at the back. The squad is drawn from a wide range of leagues, including the Portuguese top flight, Finnish football, and the MLS, and does not rely on any single high-profile absent figure. Their collective fitness and availability heading into the knockout round appears stable based on their group-stage campaign.

Confirmed starting lineup information will be released closer to kickoff. Bettors looking for late team news should monitor official channels from both federations ahead of the July 3 match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Expected Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernandez; Messi (c), L. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Cape Verde (4-4-2): Vozinha; S. Moreira, R. Lopes, L. Costa, Stopira; G. Rodrigues, Jamiro Monteiro, J. Paulo, J. Cabral; D. Livramento, G. Benchimol

Predicted lineups based on available squad data. Squads to be confirmed by both teams ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central tactical contest in this fixture is Argentina’s front three against Cape Verde’s defensive block. Messi, operating from the right side of a front three alongside Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, has scored six goals at this tournament and averaged more than two goals per group game across Argentina’s three matches. Cape Verde’s defensive unit, anchored by Logan Costa at Villarreal and the experienced Roberto Lopes, conceded only two goals in the group stage. Whether that back four can contain Messi’s movement and decision-making around the penalty area, with Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez running channels, will determine the scoreline more than any other factor on the night.

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Main Pick: Argentina to Win

Argentina to win is the primary selection for the World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The defending champions have won all five recent matches, scored eight goals in the group stage against one conceded, and carry the deepest squad remaining in the competition. The best available price is -550 at BetOnline. While that is a short price, Argentina’s consistency in this tournament leaves little analytical basis for opposing them against a debut side.

Goals Market: Under 3 Goals (-135, BetOnline)

Cape Verde’s group-stage record produced only two goals scored and two conceded across three matches. Argentina were heavier scorers, but faced Algeria and Austria who offered limited resistance. Cape Verde’s low-block approach is likely to keep the first half tight, and the totals line of 3 at -135 for the under looks reasonable against a side that drew 0-0 with both Spain and Saudi Arabia. The best available price for under 3 is -135 at BetOnline.

Scorer Market: Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer

Messi has scored six goals at this World Cup across three group games. He is averaging two goals per game at this tournament, and at 39 years old he remains the most dangerous attacking player in the competition by output. Anytime scorer markets for Messi should be checked with BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow for the best available price ahead of kickoff.

Additional Pick: Argentina to Win to Nil

Cape Verde have failed to score in two of their three group games, drawing 0-0 with both Spain and Saudi Arabia. Against an Argentina side that kept clean sheets against Algeria and Austria, a result in which Scaloni’s side wins without conceding carries genuine backing. Check leading operators for the best available price on Argentina to win to nil.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds for Argentina vs. Cape Verde are listed below across three approved operators.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Argentina -550 -599 -600 Draw +600 +600 +700 Cape Verde +1450 +1500 +1800

Totals (Line: 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 +119 +116 +113 Under 3 -135 -136 -136

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs. Cape Verde kicks off at 6:00 PM ET on July 3, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. In Argentina, coverage is on TyC Sports and TV Publica. UK viewers can watch on ITV and BBC. Canadian viewers can access the match via CTV, TSN, and RDS.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on Argentina vs. Cape Verde can follow these steps to get on before kickoff.

Choose an approved operator: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s website or mobile app. Create an account or log in to an existing account. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Argentina vs. Cape Verde Round of 32 fixture for July 3. Select your preferred market: match result, totals, anytime scorer, or correct score. Enter your stake amount and review your bet slip before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your receipt for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and all wagers should be placed within personal means. Anyone experiencing difficulties related to gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors are encouraged to set deposit and loss limits before wagering and to treat gambling as entertainment rather than a source of income.