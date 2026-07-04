Canada and Morocco meet at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026, in a World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixture that remakes a group-stage rivalry from Qatar 2022. Morocco enter as the bookmakers’ clear choice at -115 best available, while Canada, playing in front of a partisan home-continent crowd, are available at +425 at BetOnline to extend what is already the deepest run in their World Cup history.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage opens a new chapter for both nations. Canada qualified from a competitive group that included Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa, and Qatar, finishing with two wins, one draw, and one loss. Morocco came through a group alongside Brazil, Netherlands, Scotland, and Haiti, posting two wins, two draws, and no losses to advance. Jonathan David leads Canada’s scoring chart with three goals in the tournament. Ismael Saibari has been Morocco’s standout attacker with three goals of his own.

Why This Game Matters

Canada’s World Cup 2026 appearance is only their second tournament since 1986, and reaching the Round of 16 is already a landmark. A win here would be the furthest the country has ever progressed in World Cup history. For Morocco, this is a chance to build on the legacy of 2022, when they became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Both teams carry genuine motivation into a fixture that goes well beyond a standard knockout contest, and the World Cup 2026 bracket opens up meaningfully for whichever side advances.

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Our Pick

Morocco to win at -115 (best available) is the primary play here, given their unbeaten group stage, superior head-to-head record against Canada, and the pedigree of reaching the World Cup 2026 knockout stage from one of the tournament’s more demanding groups. At near-evens, that price reflects value for a side that has not lost a competitive match in this tournament and drew 1-1 with Brazil.

Canada vs. Morocco: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Canada’s route to Houston has been uneven but ultimately effective. Jesse Marsch’s side put six past Qatar in their opening group game before a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland and a 1-0 win over South Africa to close out the group. The attacking returns are headlined by Jonathan David, whose three tournament goals from 77 caps and 39 international goals make him the constant threat, and Cyle Larin, who has contributed two goals. The concern for Canada is that their defensive record in competitive matches has been tested, and Morocco present a significantly higher level of opposition than Qatar or South Africa.

Morocco, under manager H. Regragui, qualified for this tournament with a perfect five-win CAF record, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one across those five matches. At the World Cup itself, they have been more conservative: a 1-1 draw with Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, a 4-2 win over Haiti, and a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands to close out the group. Achraf Hakimi, who has scored once in the tournament, continues to threaten from right back. Sofyan Amrabat anchors a midfield that has proven difficult to break down, and Yassine Bounou has the experience of 90 international appearances in goal.

The World Cup 2026 round of 16 Canada vs. Morocco winner will face a demanding quarterfinal, so neither side will approach this cautiously. Morocco’s tactical discipline and depth of knockout experience from 2022 gives them the structural edge. Canada’s home-continent crowd and their potent attack, particularly David and Tajon Buchanan, means this is not a foregone conclusion.

Recent Form & Trends

Canada last five:

South Africa (A): Won 1-0, FIFA World Cup

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-2, FIFA World Cup

Qatar (H): Won 6-0, FIFA World Cup

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1, FIFA World Cup

Republic of Ireland (H): Drew 1-1, Friendly

Canada’s form across the group stage shows a side capable of big attacking outputs, as the 6-0 against Qatar demonstrated, but also one that can be undone defensively, as Switzerland proved. The two dropped points against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 1-1 draw also indicate that Canada are not consistent enough to back at odds against well-organized opposition.

Morocco last five:

Netherlands (A): Drew 1-1, FIFA World Cup

Haiti (H): Won 4-2, FIFA World Cup

Scotland (A): Won 1-0, FIFA World Cup

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1, FIFA World Cup

Norway (N): Drew 1-1, Friendly

Morocco’s unbeaten run through the group stage, including a point against Brazil and a point against the Netherlands, demonstrates an ability to match top-tier opposition. Their World Cup 2026 round of 16 form line suggests a team that is difficult to break down, conceding only five goals across four group matches while remaining a threat on the counter through Ismael Saibari and the wide options around him.

Canada vs. Morocco History & H2H Trends

Canada and Morocco have met four times in senior men’s football, and the head-to-head record strongly favors Morocco. The most recent meeting came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage, when Morocco won 2-1. Before that, Morocco won 4-0 in a 2016 friendly and 3-2 in a 1984 friendly. The only match without a Morocco win was a 1-1 draw in a 1994 friendly. Canada have never beaten Morocco across four meetings, and Morocco have never lost.

The 2022 World Cup meeting carries direct relevance. That Canada side also featured Jonathan David and was managed in similar style to the current setup. Morocco’s defensive structure was the difference in that match, and while Canada’s squad has developed significantly since then, the pattern of that game, Morocco controlling the contest and punishing Canada on the break, is a template H. Regragui’s side may look to repeat. The World Cup 2026 bracket delivers this rematch at a higher-stakes moment, adding further weight to the historical edge Morocco hold.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Canada head into this fixture with their strongest attacking options available. Jonathan David, the team’s leading World Cup scorer with three goals, is fit, as are Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, and Stephen Eustaquio. Alphonso Davies, who has 58 caps and 15 international goals as a defender, remains a key creative and defensive outlet from the left side. Jesse Marsch has consistent options at his disposal throughout the squad, with cover in every position from a 26-player group that includes experience across European leagues.

Morocco carry their own depth and continuity into this match. Achraf Hakimi, who has 96 caps and 11 international goals, continues to be available, as does Sofyan Amrabat and the experienced goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has 90 caps. Ismael Saibari has been in excellent form with three tournament goals and is the focal point of Morocco’s attacking output. No significant absences have been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and Morocco’s nine returning players from the 2022 semifinal squad give the group a high floor of experience for the World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Brahim Diaz, who has 26 caps and 14 international goals for Morocco, represents an additional attacking threat, while the midfield options of Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss give H. Regragui flexibility in how he approaches the game. Canada’s depth is less established at full-back and in central defense compared to their forward options, and that imbalance could be tested if Morocco stretch play effectively through Hakimi.

Expected Lineups

Canada (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies (c); Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Jonathan Osorio; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Abde Ezzalzouli; Ayoub El Kaabi.

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Jonathan David and Morocco’s central defensive pairing of Nayef Aguerd and Chadi Riad is the duel that shapes this fixture. David has scored three goals in this tournament, carries 39 international goals across 77 caps, and has shown the movement and finishing to hurt any defense in the competition. Aguerd, with 64 caps, and Riad, 23 years old and already carrying Champions League-level club experience with Crystal Palace, form a pairing that gave Brazil and the Netherlands limited space in the group stage. Whether David can find pockets between Morocco’s lines or whether Aguerd and Riad can force Canada’s attack wide will largely determine the World Cup 2026 round of 16 result.

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Morocco to win: -115 (best available). Morocco are unbeaten at the tournament, hold a 3-0-1 all-time record against Canada, and arrive with greater knockout experience from 2022. Canada’s attack is dangerous, but Morocco’s structured defense has not been exposed in a way that justifies Canada’s price at +425. At near-evens, Morocco represent the clearest value in the World Cup 2026 round of 16 Canada vs. Morocco odds.

Under 2.5 goals: -146 (BetOnline). Three of Morocco’s four World Cup 2026 group matches produced two goals or fewer, including the 1-1 with Brazil and the 1-0 win over Scotland. Canada’s competitive matches outside the Qatar result were also low-scoring, with the 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the 1-0 win over South Africa both finishing under the line. Morocco’s defensive discipline makes goals at a premium, and the World Cup 2026 round of 16 bracket is not the place where either team’s defensive structure relaxes.

Ismael Saibari anytime scorer. Saibari has three tournament goals, leads Morocco’s scoring chart, and has shown the sharpness to get in behind at pace. Without confirmed anytime scorer odds, the pick registers as a recommended add pending line release, anchored on his consistent goal involvement across the group stage.

World Cup 2026 round of 16 score prediction: Morocco 1-0 Canada. A single-goal Moroccan win reflects their tendency to control rather than overwhelm, their defensive record in this tournament, and the pattern from the last time these sides met at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 round of 16 Canada vs. Morocco odds from approved operators are listed below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Canada +425 +410 +400 Draw +245 +230 +230 Morocco -122 -125 -120

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +129 +123 +122 Under 2.5 -146 -159 -148

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Canada vs. Morocco kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on July 4, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC, while Australian audiences can find the match on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

Accounts at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow are all currently offering lines on this match. To place a bet:

Navigate to BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto options at BetNow. Navigate to the soccer or football section and locate the FIFA World Cup 2026 markets. Find the Canada vs. Morocco Round of 16 fixture listed under July 4. Select your chosen market: match result, total goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your bet slip reference for tracking.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who feels that gambling is becoming a problem can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bet only what you can afford to lose, and always gamble within your means.