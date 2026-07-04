Brazil and Norway meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 5, with kickoff at 4:00 PM ET. Brazil enter as narrow match-odds favorites at -120, while Norway arrive having already beaten Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32, making the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway predictions a genuine talking point for bettors who believe the Scandinavians can cause an upset.

Brazil topped Group C with wins over Scotland and Haiti and a 1-1 draw with Morocco before edging Japan 2-1 in their round of 32 match. Vinícius Júnior has been their standout performer with four goals at this tournament, while Matheus Cunha has added three. Norway, in their first World Cup since 1998, advanced as Group I runners-up behind France and then held their nerve against Ivory Coast. Erling Haaland leads the tournament with five goals and shapes as the central question in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway odds.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the quarterfinals is the prize, and the stakes extend beyond the single match. Brazil have reached the last eight at four consecutive World Cups but have not progressed to the semifinals since finishing fourth on home soil in 2014. For Norway, simply reaching the quarterfinals would surpass their all-time best World Cup finish: a Round of 16 exit in 1998 is their previous high-water mark, and a victory here would represent the most significant result in Norwegian football history. Manager Ståle Solbakken has built patiently around a generation featuring Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard, and this match is the clearest measure yet of how far that project has come.

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Our Pick

Brazil to win at -120 with BetOnline or Lucky Rebel is the headline selection, backed by the depth of their attacking options and a four-goal tournament haul from Vinícius Júnior alone. At a price that implies just over 54% probability, Brazil’s superior squad depth and experience in knockout football makes this the most defensible position available in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway best bets market.

Brazil vs. Norway: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil have shown both the attacking fluency expected of a five-time champion and an occasional vulnerability at the back. They conceded in three of their four competitive matches at this tournament, including a 1-1 draw with Morocco in the group stage, and won the Japan game by a single goal. Their strength lies in individual quality across the forward line: Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, and the returning Neymar give Ancelotti rotation options that few other squads can match. The key question is whether that firepower can unlock a Norway defensive structure that conceded only five goals across eight qualifying matches.

Norway present a different kind of problem to anything Brazil faced in the group stage. They are not a side that sits deep and absorbs pressure: they scored three goals against Senegal and four against Iraq, and Haaland’s physical presence creates aerial and transition threats that Japan, Scotland, and Haiti could not. The 4-1 defeat to France in the group stage is the realistic ceiling for this squad against elite opposition, but Brazil are entering this game at -120 rather than the heavy favorites their pedigree might suggest, which is a fair reflection of Norway’s tournament-level quality. The World Cup 2026 bracket opens up significantly for whoever advances, making both camps highly motivated.

From a World Cup 2026 knockout stage perspective, Brazil need to execute with greater defensive solidity than they showed against Japan, where they won despite conceding. Norway, for their part, must limit the space in behind that Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha have consistently exploited. The midfield contest, with Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge for Norway against Bruno Guimarães and Casemiro for Brazil, may ultimately determine which attack gets the cleaner supply.

Recent Form & Trends

Brazil Last 5

Japan (H): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Scotland (A): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Haiti (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Morocco (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Egypt (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Brazil’s form line reads four wins and one draw from their last five, with nine goals scored against competitive opposition. The 3-0 defeat of Scotland stands out for its comfort, though the Japan win and the Morocco draw suggest they are capable of dropping points against organized, physical opponents. Their goals have been spread across multiple scorers, reducing dependence on any single player and complicating opposing defensive planning.

Norway Last 5

Ivory Coast (A): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

France (H): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup)

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iraq (A): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Norway’s record at this tournament is three wins and one defeat in competitive play, with the France result providing the most relevant benchmark. Conceding four to a France side of that quality does not reflect a defensive unit capable of shutting out Brazil entirely, but Norway won every other competitive match and scored ten goals across their four World Cup fixtures. Haaland’s five goals at the tournament underline just how difficult he is to contain when Norway are on the front foot.

Brazil vs. Norway History and H2H Trends

The two nations have met four times, and Brazil’s record is not as dominant as their global standing might suggest. Norway won 4-2 in a 1997 friendly, and the most significant meeting produced Norway’s famous 2-1 group-stage victory over Brazil at the 1998 World Cup, a result that knocked the defending champions out of the top spot in their group. A 1-1 draw at a 1988 friendly and another 1-1 at a 2006 friendly round out the full head-to-head record, which reads: Norway two wins, Brazil one win, one draw across all four meetings. The historical record gives Norway a notable positive reference point going into this fixture, even if nearly three decades have passed since that World Cup meeting.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Brazil’s squad is broadly healthy heading into this match. Neymar (34) has returned to the squad with Santos, his first World Cup since 2022, and Ancelotti has multiple attacking options available. The depth across all lines is a genuine asset: Marquinhos leads the defensive unit with 105 caps behind him, and Alisson provides experience in goal. With Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Martinelli, and Matheus Cunha all available, Ancelotti can select from an attack that has delivered nine competitive goals at this tournament without over-relying on any individual.

Norway’s squad status follows a similar pattern of full availability from what is known. Ørjan Nyland (35) has been the established first-choice goalkeeper, while Kristoffer Ajer and Leo Østigård form a center-back pairing with significant experience. The key availability concern for any opposition is always Haaland: at 25 and with 55 international goals, he is the figure around whom Norway’s entire attacking structure is built. Alexander Sørloth (30) provides a credible backup striker option, and Antonio Nusa (21) has been active in wide areas throughout the group stage.

No confirmed suspensions or injury withdrawals have been reported for either side ahead of kick-off. Both squads have had five days of rest following their round of 32 fixtures, with Norway’s win over Ivory Coast on June 30 and Brazil’s Japan result on June 29 leaving similar recovery windows.

Expected Lineups

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior; Matheus Cunha

Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, Fredrik André Bjørkan; Sander Berge, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Ødegaard (c); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Jørgen Strand Larsen

Predicted lineups: squads to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Erling Haaland and Brazil’s central defensive pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães shapes as the defining individual contest in this tie. Haaland has five goals at this World Cup and is averaging well over a goal per game across all competitive fixtures. Marquinhos, with 105 caps and seven international goals, is the most experienced defender on the field and will be responsible for organizing Brazil’s defensive shape. Gabriel Magalhães, his Arsenal club teammate who plays alongside Haaland’s club forward line regularly in Premier League football, provides a secondary layer of familiarity. How that central pairing manages Haaland’s aerial threat and movement in behind will largely determine whether Norway can sustain the momentum that carried them past Ivory Coast.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Brazil to Win (-120, BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Brazil’s squad depth, collective tournament experience, and four-goal tournament contribution from Vinícius Júnior alone justify backing them at -120. Norway beat Ivory Coast but the France result showed they can be overrun by elite opposition; Brazil are a step above the other sides Norway have faced.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals (-128, BetOnline)

Six of Brazil’s last four competitive World Cup matches produced at least two goals, and Norway have scored ten in four World Cup fixtures at this tournament. Both attacks have been active and both defenses have conceded; the Over 2.5 line at -128 reflects a game profile where scoring from both ends is the more likely outcome than a shut-out. This is one of the stronger World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway picks on the board.

Scorer Market: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer

Haaland has scored five goals in four World Cup appearances at this tournament. At 25 years old and in his best individual form at international level, he represents the clearest individual scoring proposition in this match. Brazil’s central defensive pairing is experienced but Haaland’s movement and aerial ability will test them throughout. Check leading operators for the best available price on Haaland anytime scorer.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway Score Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway

Brazil to win by a single goal reflects the balance of this matchup. Norway will score, based on their tournament record and Haaland’s individual output, but Brazil’s attacking quality is the decisive factor in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie. A 2-1 scoreline mirrors Brazil’s win over Japan and feels consistent with both teams’ goal-scoring patterns at this tournament.

Betting Odds and Lines

The following match odds are sourced from the three approved operators as of July 4, 2026. Brazil are the narrow favorites across all books, with the draw available at +275 with BetOnline and Lucky Rebel and Norway at best odds of +367 available at the market.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Brazil -120 -120 -120 Draw +275 +275 +272 Norway +320 +310 +340

Total (2.5 Goals) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -128 -135 -135 Under 2.5 +112 +105 +115

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Brazil vs. Norway kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on July 5, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match is broadcast on Fox Sports in the United States, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS.

How to Bet

For those looking to act on the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Brazil vs. Norway odds before kickoff, the steps below cover the standard process at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow.

Open an account at your chosen operator: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Complete the registration process and verify your identity as required. Navigate to the deposit section and fund your account using your preferred payment method. Go to the soccer or football section and locate the 2026 World Cup markets. Find the Brazil vs. Norway Round of 16 fixture and select the match you want to bet on. Choose your selection: Brazil to win, Draw, Norway to win, Over/Under 2.5 goals, or an individual scorer market. Enter your stake in the bet slip, confirm the American odds displayed, and review your potential return. Submit the bet and retain a record of your wager for reference after the match.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who feels that betting is affecting their finances, relationships, or wellbeing should seek support immediately. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-522-4700, and additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Set a budget before placing any wager, bet only what can be afforded to lose, and take breaks if gambling stops feeling like entertainment.