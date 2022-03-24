Chile Team News and Predicted Lineup

Chile desperately need to finish the qualification campaign strongly if they really want to play in Qatar later this year.

Chile made a horrible start to their World Cup qualification campaign, winning just once in 10 outings. Such poor displays mean that they now need to make a strong finish to the remaining campaign if they need to have any chance of playing in Qatar.

They’ve lost to Ecuador and Argentina in the last two outings. However, a 3-2 win over Bolivia was something that might serve as a launching pad of sorts. Chile have won just five times in 16 qualification games.

By virtue of sheer logic, this team should not be playing in the World Cup this year. They have a long list of ageing stars and don’t have many younger options waiting in the wings.

Martin Lasarte knows that he has a tough task ahead of him and he might even end up leaving his post at the end of the campaign.

Can the Chileans do what they logically aren’t supposed to do?

Chile Team News v Brazil

The biggest miss would be of star striker Brett Brereton Diaz. The Blackburn Rovers hit man has been out since February due to an ankle injury and Chile will definitely miss his presence. Arturo Vidal missed the last few games due to suspension but the veteran is back in the fold.

We expect him to start alongside Charles Aranguiz and Erick Pulgar.

Chile Predicted Starting XI against Brazil

Bravo, Kuscevic, Medel, Maripan; Isla, Aranguiz, Vidal, Pulgar, Suazo; Vargas, Sanchez