US Open First Round Leader Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 122nd showing of the US Open is just days away with the best golfers on the planet all heading to The Country Club in Massachusetts in an attempt to win the 2022 US Open.

We have some exclusive US Open betting tips for SportsLens readers which you can check out by clicking the link, but this article is all about the first 18 holes. Who do you think will be the first round leader at the end of play on Thursday? Without any further ado, here is who we fancy to be at the top of the leaderboard after their opening 18 holes around The Country Club.

US Open Preview

This week is the turn of the third major of the year; The US Open. All of the world’s best golfers are heading to Brookline this week in a bid to win the third major championship of the year, in what should be an entertaining, spine-tingling and exciting week at The Country Club.

Some notable names such as world number one and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, two time US Open winner, Brooks Koepka, and the 2022 PGA Championship victor from last month, Justin Thomas all feature this week for the 122nd US Open.

Taking a look at the course itself, The Country Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1895 by American golf course architect, Willie Campbell and is one of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The course is a par 71 and is over 7,000 yards in length. The US Open has been held here since in 1988, 1963 and 1913, as well as hosting the Ryder Cup in 1999.

With this week bringing us the third major of the year, there is a truly mouth-watering prize fund to play for as you may well expect. The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $12.5 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $2,250,000.

Back to the point in question, who will be sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard after their opening 18 holes of golf? Here is who we think has the best chance of being right up at the top of the leaderboard come Thursday night after Round 1.

As a valued SportsLens reader, we have teamed up with several bookmakers to provide you with the best betting offers and golf free bets ahead of the third major championship of the year this week. Check out the best US Open betting offers and free bets by clicking here!

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

US Open Round One Leader betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

US Open Tip 1: Xander Schauffele to lead after Round 1 @ 35/1 with Virgin Bet

One of the most consistent players on tour and one who is more than capable of going low on the opening day of the 2022 US Open.

Xander Schauffele has finished inside the top 5 in all of the major championships bar the PGA Championship. The American Ryder Cup hero finished third here in 2019, and will be hoping to go one better and get over the finish line in first place for the first time in his career in a major championship.

He has led after day one in both the US Open and The Open, but is yet to convert these quick starts into wins so far in his still young yet fruitful career.

Here at SportsLens we think this could be a course that suits Schauffele, and we can see him getting off to a flying start to give himself the best opportunity that he possibly can to claim his maiden major championship victory here at The Country Club.

Certainly one capable of going low in the first round at a great price of 35/1 with Virgin Bet.

US Open Tip 2: Tony Finau to lead after Round 1 @ 40/1 with Virgin Bet

Our second tip for having a hot start around The Country Club and potentially leading after his first 18 holes is Tony Finau.

Finau comes to Massachusetts fresh off the back of a stellar showing at the RBC Canadian Open last week, where he finished in second place, just two shots behind Rory McIlroy. Finau has been in a lot better form in recent week, after a poor opening few months to his season.

Finau has been a name that consistently crops up at the top of leaderboards, including major championship leaderboards for years. Finau has finished in the top five of all four majors, with a fifth place finish at the US Open in 2018 being his best in this event.

Finau is ranked inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and has been known to get off to fast starts in tournaments, hence why we are selecting him to have a great start to the 122nd US Open on Thursday from Brookline.

Certainly one capable of going low in the first round at a great price of 40/1 with Virgin Bet.

US Open First Round Leader Markets (Top 10)

Golfer (To lead after Round 1) Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy 20/1 Justin Thomas 25/1 Scottie Scheffler 25/1 Jon Rahm 25/1 Cameron Smith 30/1 Xander Schauffele 35/1 Patrick Cantlay 35/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 35/1 Jordan Spieth 35/1 Will Zalatoris 35/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Other notable mentions

Although Schauffele and Finau are our biggest fancies to be at the top of the the leaderboard after the first 18 holes are complete, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance of a hot start at a great price:

Corey Conners @ 55/1, Will Zalatoris @ 35/1, Joaquin Niemann @ 40/1, Brooks Koepka @ 50/1 and Harold Varner III @ 70/1. All prices are with Virgin Bet.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets