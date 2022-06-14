Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News us open first round leader tips

US Open First Round Leader Tips

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
us open - xander schauffele

The 122nd showing of the US Open is just days away with the best golfers on the planet all heading to The Country Club in Massachusetts in an attempt to win the 2022 US Open.

We have some exclusive US Open betting tips for SportsLens readers which you can check out by clicking the link, but this article is all about the first 18 holes. Who do you think will be the first round leader at the end of play on Thursday? Without any further ado, here is who we fancy to be at the top of the leaderboard after their opening 18 holes around The Country Club.

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

US Open Preview

This week is the turn of the third major of the year; The US Open. All of the world’s best golfers are heading to Brookline this week in a bid to win the third major championship of the year, in what should be an entertaining, spine-tingling and exciting week at The Country Club.

Some notable names such as world number one and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, two time US Open winner, Brooks Koepka, and the 2022 PGA Championship victor from last month, Justin Thomas all feature this week for the 122nd US Open.

Taking a look at the course itself, The Country Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1895 by American golf course architect, Willie Campbell and is one of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The course is a par 71 and is over 7,000 yards in length. The US Open has been held here since in 1988, 1963 and 1913, as well as hosting the Ryder Cup in 1999.

With this week bringing us the third major of the year, there is a truly mouth-watering prize fund to play for as you may well expect. The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $12.5 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $2,250,000.

Back to the point in question, who will be sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard after their opening 18 holes of golf? Here is who we think has the best chance of being right up at the top of the leaderboard come Thursday night after Round 1.

As a valued SportsLens reader, we have teamed up with several bookmakers to provide you with the best betting offers and golf free bets ahead of the third major championship of the year this week. Check out the best US Open betting offers and free bets by clicking here!

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

US Open Round One Leader betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

US Open Tip 1: Xander Schauffele to lead after Round 1 @ 35/1 with Virgin Bet

One of the most consistent players on tour and one who is more than capable of going low on the opening day of the 2022 US Open.

Xander Schauffele has finished inside the top 5 in all of the major championships bar the PGA Championship. The American Ryder Cup hero finished third here in 2019, and will be hoping to go one better and get over the finish line in first place for the first time in his career in a major championship.

He has led after day one in both the US Open and The Open, but is yet to convert these quick starts into wins so far in his still young yet fruitful career.

Here at SportsLens we think this could be a course that suits Schauffele, and we can see him getting off to a flying start to give himself the best opportunity that he possibly can to claim his maiden major championship victory here at The Country Club.

Certainly one capable of going low in the first round at a great price of 35/1 with Virgin Bet.

US Open Tip 2: Tony Finau to lead after Round 1 @ 40/1 with Virgin Bet

Our second tip for having a hot start around The Country Club and potentially leading after his first 18 holes is Tony Finau.

Finau comes to Massachusetts fresh off the back of a stellar showing at the RBC Canadian Open last week, where he finished in second place, just two shots behind Rory McIlroy. Finau has been in a lot better form in recent week, after a poor opening few months to his season.

Finau has been a name that consistently crops up at the top of leaderboards, including major championship leaderboards for years. Finau has finished in the top five of all four majors, with a fifth place finish at the US Open in 2018 being his best in this event.

Finau is ranked inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and has been known to get off to fast starts in tournaments, hence why we are selecting him to have a great start to the 122nd US Open on Thursday from Brookline.

Certainly one capable of going low in the first round at a great price of 40/1 with Virgin Bet.

US Open First Round Leader Markets (Top 10)

Golfer (To lead after Round 1) Highest Odds Bookmaker
Rory McIlroy 20/1 Virgin Bet logo
Justin Thomas 25/1 Virgin Bet logo
Scottie Scheffler 25/1 Virgin Bet logo
Jon Rahm 25/1 Virgin Bet logo
Cameron Smith 30/1 Virgin Bet logo
Xander Schauffele 35/1 Virgin Bet logo
Patrick Cantlay 35/1 Virgin Bet logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35/1 Virgin Bet logo
Jordan Spieth 35/1 Virgin Bet logo
Will Zalatoris 35/1 Virgin Bet logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Other notable mentions

Although Schauffele and Finau are our biggest fancies to be at the top of the the leaderboard after the first 18 holes are complete, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance of a hot start at a great price:

Corey Conners @ 55/1, Will Zalatoris @ 35/1, Joaquin Niemann @ 40/1, Brooks Koepka @ 50/1 and Harold Varner III @ 70/1. All prices are with Virgin Bet.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
987 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens