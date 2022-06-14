US Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The third major championship of the year is almost upon us, as all of the world’s best golfers travel to Brookline for the US Open. The Country Club takes centre stage this week as Jon Rahm looks to defend his US Open title. This is arguably one of the biggest events in world golf behind The Masters and The Open, which brings both huge prize money and extreme recognition.

Rory McIlroy triumphed last week at the RBC Canadian Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week at the 122nd US Open? So without further ado, here are our betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts.

US Open Preview

After a compelling RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour last week, this week is the turn of the third major championship of the year. All of the world’s best golfers are heading to The Country Club this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Major championship golf is always highly compelling, and this week should be no different. The 122nd US Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth feature this week at The Country Club, aiming to become the US Open champion.

The purse for this event is a staggering $12.5 million, with the winner taking home a tasty $2.25 million. This is one of the highest paying tournaments n the golfing schedule, alongside The Masters, PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Jon Rahm won this event 12-months ago, finishing on -6 par, one shot ahead of South African, Louis Oosthuizen. If you think the Spaniard has what it takes to defend his title and claim his second US Open victory, you can back him at a price of 14/1 with Bet UK. Rahm is one of the leading market contenders, and it is clear to see why.

Taking a look at the course itself, The Country Club is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1895 by American golf course architect, Willie Campbell and is one of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The course is a par 71 and is over 7,000 yards in length. The US Open has been held here since in 1988, 1963 and 1913, as well as hosting the Ryder Cup in 1999.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect at The Country Club. This American course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at The Country Club. It will provide a stern test for the players, with the US Open traditionally being one of the lowest scoring majors year after year, with this year being no different.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 122nd US Open this week at The County Club.

US Open betting tips

US Open Tip 1: Cameron Smith to win @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest tip for the US Open this week is Australia’s number one, Cameron Smith.

Smith has won twice on the PGA Tour this season, triumphing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship in March. The 28-year-old golfing superstar has been the best player on the PGA Tour this season, along with the likes of Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

Alongside these two wins, Smith has also had several quality performances this season and finished in the top five and ten on numerous occasions. At the first major championship of the year, The Masters, Smith finished in third place, five shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field with ease.

This was backed up by a stellar performance at the PGA Championship in May, where he finished on level par, just five shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas.

Smith was in second place with one round to go two weeks ago at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, but a poor final round meant Smith finished in 13th place. However, the game is there for Smith and he is without any shadow of a doubt one of the best golfers on planet earth.

He comes to The Country Club in Massachusetts in great form, and will certainly be there or thereabouts come Sunday evening at the US Open, provided he gets off to a good start on Thursday afternoon.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 20/1 with Bet UK.

US Open Tip 2: Tommy Fleetwood to win and each-way @ 60/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way fancy for the 122nd US Open is Tommy Fleetwood.

The Southport man had a relatively poor 2021 by his high standards, but has seemed to rediscover is best form in recent weeks and has had some successful weeks this year on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood has numerous top 10s this season, including at the Porsche European Open a coupe of weeks ago, as well as at the RBC Heritage in mid April. Between these two top 10s in recent times, Fleetwood had a stellar showing at the 104th PGA Championship.

The Englishman shot one of the best final round scores in the field, which catapulted him to 5th place, where he finished on -3 par. This was just two shots behind the eventual winner, Justin Thomas, showing that Fleetwood certainly has the game to hand with the best players in the world of golf on a regular basis.

The 2017 Race to Dubai champion has shown in multiple major championships that he can play under pressure, as well as winning five times on the European Tour.

The 31-year-old finished in second place at the 2018 US Open behind Brooks Koepka, so Fleetwood has the game for these tricky courses and is certainly one to keep an eye out for this week at The Country Club in Brookline.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 60/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Smith and Fleetwood are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Rory McIlroy @ 10/1, Justin Thomas @ 12/1, Xander Schauffele @ 22/1, Jordan Spieth @ 25/1 and Will Zalatoris @ 28/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

