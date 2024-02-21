Soccer

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Porto Vs Arsenal Champions League
Porto Vs Arsenal Champions League

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal will lock horns with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night (February 21). Continue reading to learn all the key details about the fascinating encounter.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In US

Arsenal will travel to Estadio Do Dragao for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg meeting with Porto on Wednesday night (February 21). The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Paramount+. The service costs $5.99 per month for the basic package and $11.99 without ads. However, Paramount+ is currently running a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch Champions League games for free. The game will also be available on TUDN USA via FuboTV. Arsenal supporters in Canada can catch the game on DAZN.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Preview

Recent Form

Porto have been in decent form in the Primeira Liga in the 2023-24 season, raking in 48 points after 22 rounds of fixtures. They are currently in third place in the rankings, sitting seven points behind joint-leaders Benfica and Sporting CP. In their last five games, Porto have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once. They secured a 2-0 win over Estrela Amadora in their last outing.

Having secured 55 points from 25 matches, Arsenal are also in third place in the Premier League. They are, however, only a couple of points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Gunners are on a five-game winning run in the Premier League, with them bagging massive wins over West Ham United (6-0) and Burnley (5-0) in their last two games.

Team News

Except for Nigerian full-back Zaidu Sanusi, who suffered a knock in the 2-0 win over Estrela da Amadora on Sunday (February 18), Porto pretty much have a fit squad. Arsenal, meanwhile, have quite a few absentees to deal with. Gabriel Jesus (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knock), and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) are still recovering from their issues and have not made the trip to Portugal. Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey returned to Arsenal training last week, but they are still not in fighting shape.

Head-To-Head

Arsenal and Porto have faced each other six times in the UEFA Champions League, with the former dominating the results. The Londoners have won thrice, the Portuguese side twice, and there has been one draw.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Prediction

Porto are one of the best teams in Portugal but they have not clicked into gear this season. On Wednesday, they will face a team bubbling with confidence, and we are not sure they have what it takes to contain them. We are backing Mikel Arteta’s side to come away with a comfortable 3-1 victory in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Porto Vs Arsenal Champions League
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Barcelona Real Madrid Top Jersey And Merchandise Charts
Soccer
10 Clubs That Earned The Most From Jersey & Merchandise Sales In 2023: La Liga Giants Barcelona & Real Madrid Claim Top 2 Spots
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024

The governing body of soccer in Europe, UEFA, released its detailed financial report for 2023 on Tuesday (February). In it, UEFA disclosed the revenues of European heavyweights, sponsorship details, the…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Gary Neville Explains How Chelsea Can Hurt ‘Favorites’ Liverpool In Carabao Cup Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Chelsea to make Liverpool uncomfortable in this weekend’s Carabao Cup final, saying the Blues are excellent against teams that push up the pitch….

Lionel Messi And Inter Miami Owner David Beckham
Soccer
“It’s exciting” – MLS commissioner Don Garber Credits Inter Miami & Lionel Messi For Making The League More ‘Fun’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
Manchester United Are Interested In Bayern Munich And France U21 Star To Support Rasmus Hojlund
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 20 2024
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Soccer
Jurgen Klopp Successor: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool Are All In For 42-Year-Old Manager, But Says He Is Not The Only Name On List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
“I think he is [special]” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Heaps Praise On Manchester United Summer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top