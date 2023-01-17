Twitter reacts to Jordan Jayson Tatum ‘JT1’ sneaker

We have a first look at Jayson Tatum’s upcoming signature shoe with Jordan which has been the subject of great attention on Twitter after leaking on Thursday.

After Boston’s 109-98 road win in Brooklyn on Thursday, Tatum was quizzed about the shoe that had been floating around social media and expected to be officially released soon.

Jayson Tatum says the leaked photo of his first signature sneaker with @Jumpman23 is “not real” and he’ll be wearing the shoe “very very soon” 👀🌟 https://t.co/qOzlxgq7L1 pic.twitter.com/K2qDHOVlTd — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 13, 2023

Tatum claimed that the picture was not real and the pair set to drop in the coming months look different, but in-person images of the shoes came to light on Monday.

More images surface of a potential Jayson Tatum signature Jordan sneaker 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aInGXdnULp — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 16, 2023

NiceKicks followed up the photos with a tweet saying: ‘However, we have confirmed with sources that this will not be Jayson Tatum’s signature shoe releasing this year’.

Twitter has reacted to the latest pictures of the shoe, with mixed opinions from the majority of replies after a second look – certainly not a home run and a similar reaction to Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic’s releases.

I really don't hate em. Lebron x elite vibes. — WMJ (@J82FTW) January 16, 2023

I don’t know why but for some reason it’s giving me 14s vibes.. I like — Billsforpills (@billsforpills1) January 17, 2023

If u wearing these u wil get clowned at — adam🕸🦇🧪+_🪐☄️ (@tehzzag) January 17, 2023

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the leaked silhouette is called ‘Zoo’ and will release on April 7th at Nike and select retailers for a reported price of $120.

Further colorways such as ‘St. Louis’ and ‘Pink Lemonade’ are expected to follow near launch date. Tatum has featured as the main face of the Jordan 35, 36 and 37s but will now don his own pair of shoes on the court.

Celtics championship favorites, Tatum MVP candidate

The Celtics are favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2023 and win an 18th NBA championship according to the latest NBA betting odds, sitting at a price of +400 with BetOnline.

Tatum is also a frontrunner to win the MVP award at +550 and fits the mould for the award – the best player on the best team, despite his odds trailing Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

Jayson Tatum is a three-level scoring machine and makes it look easy. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SNyIp8vEpC — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) January 11, 2023

