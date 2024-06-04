Tua Tagovailoa entered the off-season as one of the NFL quarterbacks that was eligible for a big contract extension. We have entered the month of June and there has still been no signing by the now-fifth year quarterback, meaning that there will be questions and rumors swirling around him and the Miami Dolphins as we enter the summer months heading into training camp.

Dolphins, Tagovailoa Still In Contract Negotiations

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said there’s been a lot of progress on his contract negotiations with the team — he’s confident that a deal will get done before the season. Said he’s not frustrated, but he’s “another word” “Just want to get something done. That’s it.” pic.twitter.com/yaizfs1JwI — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) June 4, 2024

But based on the comments that Tagovailoa made on Tuesday, the two sides may be closing in on a deal, or at least are closer than when negotiations began.

The standard has been set by Jared Goff, whom many point to as a comparison for Tagovailoa when it comes to the amount of money they deserve. Earlier in the off-season, the Detroit Lions inked Goff to a new contract extension, which was a four-year deal worth $212 million, a rate of $53 million per season.

Are the Dolphins willing to match or beat that price with Tagovailoa? Goff’s deal sets the market price for any other quarterbacks that are eligible for extensions, with Tua being high on that list. The quarterback had the following to say regarding the situation in a press conference during Miami’s off-season program:

I think there’s been a lot of progress at this point. From where we started, there’s been a lot of progress. Now, you can ask the other question, ‘why aren’t we seeing an agreement?’. Well, that’s the tough part about it. That’s why it’s a business. You got one side and the other trying to work to meet in the middle.

Miami Dealing With Tyreek Hill, As Well

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract negotiations with the team: “Tua should’ve been paid — I’ve been saying this the whole time. I know we’ve got a great front office … they’re going to take care of him.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) June 4, 2024

Tagovailoa was the leading passer in the NFL in terms of yardage during the 2023 season, but there are still questions that linger about his future. There is no doubt that he is helped by having Mike McDaniel’s system in place and the weapons that surround him, and we are just a year removed from there being major questions about his health. A new, developing issue has been Tagovailoa’s inability to lead his team to victories in the most important of games.

Tagovailoa isn’t the only player that the Dolphins are dealing with when it comes to contract talks. Tyreek Hill has recently made it known that he would like to see a boost in his contract, given his production and the money that is paid to other wide receivers around the league.