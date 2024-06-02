NFL

Raiders, Dolphins Among NFL Teams To Gain Extra Cap Space Over Weekend

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
BB1jYrQS
BB1jYrQS

June 1st marks an important day in the NFL when it comes to player contracts. Back during the free agency flurry in March and April, teams were able to cut certain players by way of a “June 1st designation”, which would save them cap space down the road by thanks to NFL salary cap rules.

NFL Teams Save Money With Post-June 1st Cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders were the team that cleared up the most cap space on Sunday. Back on March 13th, the team cut ties with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after just one season, and he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams not long after. He will still cost the Raiders a good chunk of change in dead cap money, with a $4+ million hit this coming season and $12+ million in 2025.

But Garoppolo’s official release from the team’s cap sheet gives Las Vegas an extra $24 million for the remainder of the off-season and the upcoming campaign. The Raiders now have over $34 million available to spend, the 4th most in the NFL.

Raiders, Dolphins See Biggest Savings

Another team that got rid of some serious financial weight was the Dolphins. Miami released Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard with a June 1st designation, and had over $18 million placed back onto their books. The move gives the team some much-needed breathing room, as they were less than $1 million under the cap previously.

Howard will cost the Dolphins over $7 million in dead cap money for 2024.

Those weren’t the only two teams around the NFL that have some new cash as of the first of the month. The San Francisco 49ers gained $17.8 million by making Arik Armstead’s release official, and the Arizona Cardinals saved just shy of $16 million by moving on from DJ Humphries.

The New England Patriots are atop the list when it comes to available cap space around the league, with $44.3 million to spend. The Washington Commanders have the second most, followed by the Detroit Lions. The Raiders and Cardinals round out the top-5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jerry jones 2000 e0c2607069e6479a8b40577b20fc1196
NFL

LATEST The Dallas Cowboys Spent The Least Money (By Far) During 2024 NFL Free Agency

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 31 2024
23239008 ezgif.com resize
NFL
3 Chicago Bears Story Lines To Watch In This Year’s Version Of Hard Knocks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 31 2024

Given their draft capital and the Justin Fields saga, the Chicago Bears have been one of the most interesting teams to follow during the 2024 NFL offseason. And thanks to…

01hz2kntae7a0p1wvmjz ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
5 Big Name NFL Wide Receivers That Are Eligible For Contract Extensions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2024

The Miami Dolphins made a leap on Thursday morning when it was announced that they had locked in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a contract extension. The deal if of…

Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
Tarik Cohen is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024
getty aaron rodgers jets ezgif.com resize
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Could Pass Dan Marino On NFL Passing Yards List In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2024
JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins pic
NFL
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins did not report to the start of voluntary OTA’s
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024
Zach Wilson Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos QB Zach Wilson spoke to reporters for the first time since being traded by the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 24 2024
Arrow to top