Trevor Lawrence Is A True Game-Time Decision For TNF

Owen Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is deemed a true game-time decision for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

 

Lawrence is reportedly pushing to play, but the Jags will make a decision on his status after he does a pre-game workout. He is dealing with a slight sprain in his left knee he suffered in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars will turn to C.J. Beathard if Lawrence cannot go. Because of his potential absence, the Jaguars signed quarterback Nathan O’Rourke to the active roster.

Jacksonville sits at 4-2 and are atop the AFC South. After a slow start, the Jags have won three in a row, but they will have a tough test ahead of them as the travel to New Orleans. The Saints home-field advantage is arguably the best in the league and it is very tough for the road opponent. Also not knowing if your starting quarterback is going to play will not help the Jaguars case in this game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are favorites to win the AFC South at -125 according to Florida sportsbooks.

However, a recent report from Adam Schefter says that Head Coach Doug Pederson expects Lawrence to start. He believes Lawrence has shown much improvement from his knee sprain and should be able to suit up.

 

Having Lawrence out there will increase their chances in winning this game. However, Lawrence may not be 100%, but that still may be good enough than trotting in the backup against on of the top defenses in the NFL in the New Orleans Saints.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
