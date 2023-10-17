NFL

Trent Williams Says Myles Garrett Is A “Hall Of Famer”

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
1200x0
1200x0

San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams praises Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saying he is a “Hall of Famer”.

 

Garrett was a huge part of their upset victory over the 49ers. Many thought the game would be a blowout while the Browns were starting backup quarterback PJ Walker. Their historic defense held up the very potent 49ers offense. However, the 49ers did lose Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to injuries, but even still the Browns were hanging in there the entire contest.

The Cleveland Browns are +275 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

https://www.usatoday.com/gcdn/authoring/images/smg/2023/10/15/USAT/71196260007-USATSI_21452225.jpeg?crop=2666,1999,x0,y0

Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive lineman whenever he first entered the NFL back in 2017. He is most definitely living up to his number one overall draft selection. In his first seven seasons with the Browns, Garrett has made four Pro Bowls and was a first team All Pro in 2020 and 2021.

Garrett has a total of 80 sacks in his career which is insane to think about. To put that into perspective, Calais Campbell, another potential Hall of Famer, just recorded his 100th sack this past Sunday. Campbell is over a decade older than him. Garrett will easily surpass this mark probably in the next few years.

Getting called a “Hall of Famer” by one of the best left tackles of the past decade is very high praise and should be talked about when Garrett’s career is all said and done.

In the event quarterback Deshaun Watson misses any more time, the Browns will have to rely on their running game and their defense to win games. Their schedule does look favorable, however, with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals as their next three games.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
905185e1dc2f0d3251fdd826388834b3
NFL

LATEST The Miami Dolphins Offense Leads The NFL In Pretty Much Every Category

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
cab08c40 6b8e 11ee bf9b e6657a7c9bc3
NFL
49ers Injury Report: How Much Would They Really Miss Deebo Samuel?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They entered the game as the consensus best team in the NFL, but…

rsz aaron rodgers 1 1040x572 1
NFL
Did Aaron Rodgers Have A Hand In Jets Upset Win Over Eagles On Sunday?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

Aaron Rodgers has been showing his face more and more around the New York Jets and their facility lately. He is roughly a month removed from surgically repairing his Achilles,…

rsz who is matt eberflus the man behind the hits principle scaled 1
NFL
Bears News: Will Justin Fields Injury Save His Head Coach’s Job For Another Week?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Thomas Brown Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers’ Frank Reich is handing the offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown after an 0-6 start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1
NFL
49ers: Deebo Samuel Is Acting Like A Sore Loser…Again
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 16 2023
rsz 107687184 original
NFL
Broncos Rumors: Could Rex Ryan Be The New Defensive Coordinator?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 16 2023
Arrow to top