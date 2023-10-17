Trent Williams Says Myles Garrett Is A “Hall Of Famer”

San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams praises Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saying he is a “Hall of Famer”.

Trending: #49ers LT Trent Williams says #Browns DE Myles Garrett is a “Hall of Famer” after playing against him, via @SInow Williams: “They’ve got a Hall of Fame rusher over there in 95,” Garrett was a big reason why the 49ers couldn’t move the ballpic.twitter.com/BSRDtLeUmp https://t.co/YDCug8igsl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2023

Garrett was a huge part of their upset victory over the 49ers. Many thought the game would be a blowout while the Browns were starting backup quarterback PJ Walker. Their historic defense held up the very potent 49ers offense. However, the 49ers did lose Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to injuries, but even still the Browns were hanging in there the entire contest.

Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive lineman whenever he first entered the NFL back in 2017. He is most definitely living up to his number one overall draft selection. In his first seven seasons with the Browns, Garrett has made four Pro Bowls and was a first team All Pro in 2020 and 2021.

Garrett has a total of 80 sacks in his career which is insane to think about. To put that into perspective, Calais Campbell, another potential Hall of Famer, just recorded his 100th sack this past Sunday. Campbell is over a decade older than him. Garrett will easily surpass this mark probably in the next few years.

Getting called a “Hall of Famer” by one of the best left tackles of the past decade is very high praise and should be talked about when Garrett’s career is all said and done.

In the event quarterback Deshaun Watson misses any more time, the Browns will have to rely on their running game and their defense to win games. Their schedule does look favorable, however, with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals as their next three games.