Travis Kelce Will Be In Argentina To See Taylor Swift Show This Week

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Things have been somewhat quiet on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift news front over the past couple of weeks. After her string of appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, she has been absent from the sky boxes and the NFL cameras for the past couple of weeks for games in Denver and Frankfurt, Germany.

Travis Kelce Will See Taylor Swift In Argentina This Weekend

She has good reason. Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is continuing this month, as she will be playing nine shows in South America that will take her through Thanksgiving weekend. It is the start of what is a massive international schedule for the global sensation, which will start up again in February with dates in Japan and Australia, followed by Singapore in March.

It may be tough for Travis Kelce to keep up with his world-traveling girlfriend, but he’s going to do his best, starting this week.

According to reports, Kelce will be traveling to Argentina this weekend, and will catch some (all?) of Swift’s performances in Buenos Aires. The Chiefs are on a bye this week and won’t play again until November 20th, meaning that the All-Pro tight end has some time to kill in the middle of the season.

International Trips In Back-To-Back Weekends For Kelce

It will be a good amount of travel on the body of an NFL player. Not only will he endure the normal wear and tear of the travel of a professional football player, but Kelce will have included two international trips on back-to-back weekends to the normal routine. The flights from Kansas City to Frankfurt are about 13 hours worth of travel time, and getting to Argentina from Missouri is an even longer trek.

Will it have any effect on Travis Kelce and his performance on the field? That remains to be seen, but he hasn’t exactly been on fire with his statistics over the past couple of weeks. In Week 8 against the Broncos, he caught five passes for 58 yards, and the Dolphins held him to just 3 catches for 14 yards in Week 9.

Upon returning from the bye week, the Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what could very well be a Super Bowl preview.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
