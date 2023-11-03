NFL

Travis Kelce Gets Asked If He Is In Love With Taylor Swift

Anthony R. Cardenas
The union between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global icon Taylor Swift has been about a big a story as any surrounding the 2023 NFL season thus far. The two worlds have collided, with Swift attending games regularly and the league’s cameras and attention being fixated on her and her celebrations in her private booth. The Chiefs reiterate that the situation is not a distraction, but her presence is a big a story as them battling for first place in the AFC.

Reporter To Travis Kelce: “Are You In Love?”

The attention and curiosity is apparently no different in certain foreign countries. Kelce and the Chiefs are in Germany this weekend as a part of the NFL’s International Series, and their highly-anticipated contest against the Dolphins will be played in the city of Frankfurt. There has been plenty of local media attention on the matchup, given the magnitude of the game and the German thirst for American football. And apparently, some things don’t change even 5,000 miles and an ocean away.

In one of their mid-week press conferences, Chiefs players were answering questions from the local media, and Travis Kelce was one of the subjects. There were questions about football and about the travel experience for the team, but there was one question that stood out above all the others.

Kelce Wants To Keep His Relationship “Private”

In an inquiry that prompted laughter from the room, Kelce was asked what the latest news was on he and Taylor Swifts relationship.

“The latest status is that I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.”

The reporter then doubled down, and asked Kelce a question that most certainly caught the player off guard: “Are you in love?”

“Um, I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal”

The Chiefs are coming off of a tough loss at the hands of the lowly Denver Broncos last week, and are hungry for a win. They will be taking on the league’s most explosive offense and their former teammate, Tyreek Hill, and the contest could end up being one of the premier games of the season.

Travis Kelce had 6 catches last week for a total of 58 yards. He was held out of the end zone for just the third time all season.

