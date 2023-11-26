NFL

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Putting In Extra Work With WRs To Fix Drop Issues

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz marquez valdes scantling1
rsz marquez valdes scantling1

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again one of the front-runners when it comes to odds of winning the Super Bowl. They came up short in their big showdown with the Eagles last Monday night, though they remained near the top of the odds board at +500 entering Week 12. But there is a noticeable difference between this year’s team and other Chiefs rosters in recent history, and it has already cost them games this season.

Mahomes Working Extra With Chiefs Receivers

It became apparent immediately, when Kansas City’s wide receivers dropped multiple passes in a narrow opening night loss to the Detroit Lions. Kadaruis Toney was in the spotlight for his miscues, but it was thought that the Chiefs would rebound, given that they were able to win a championship last year with a less-than-stellar wide receiver group.

The case of the dropsies reared its ugly head again in one of the most important games of the year in Week 11. Mahomes had multiple passes bounce off of the hands of his receivers, including Travis Kelce this time, but there was none bigger than Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropping the deep ball that would have accounted for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes remaining.

Instead, the Eagles were victorious, and the Chiefs are now in limbo when it comes to obtaining the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

Numbers Are Poor For Kansas City’s Wideouts

Mahomes is doing some extra work in order to rectify the situation, according to reports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Kansas City’s quarterback has been putting in extra work with his wide receivers in order to help them be more precise with their routes.

The Chiefs lead the league in drops this year with 12, which is an issue that will need to be fixed if they hope to play deep into January and beyond. They’ll have to make do with the players that they have on their roster, though none of them has put up any notable numbers yet this season. Kansas City is one of the three teams in the entire league who doesn’t have a 450-yard receiver though the first 11 weeks.

Mahomes and company will play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. They are listed as 9.5-point favorites.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz marquez valdes scantling1
NFL

LATEST Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Putting In Extra Work With WRs To Fix Drop Issues

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  37min
rsz skysports alex smith tom brady 3879505
NFL
NFL: Alex Smith Disagrees With Statements Made By Tom Brady About State Of The League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Tom Brady is enjoying the first full season of his retirement from the NFL in 2023, though we have still been seeing his face regularly. He hosts the “Let’s Go”…

rsz 14548928120
NFL
Raiders: Maxx Crosby Will Attempt To Play Against Chiefs Despite Being Listed As Doubtful
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up and down season that has been full of tumultuous changes and off the field changes and distractions. They have a record of…

rsz cj stroud
NFL
3 NFL Games With Most Playoff Impact For Week 12
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz aaron rodgers 685eba9848da4df8a96d507622346f97
NFL
NFL: Aaron Rodgers And The Jets Could Play At Lambeau Field In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz 42f2f10a bf5c 4ea3 a5eb a0b84e458c743 1
NFL
NFL Players Call For Changes To MetLife Stadium Playing Field After Another Season-Ending Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz 18119675860
NFL
New York Jets Have Less Than 1% Chance Of Making Playoffs After Week 12 Loss
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 25 2023
Arrow to top