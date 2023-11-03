The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs make the trip to Europe this weekend for NFL week 9 action in Germany, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Picks

Miami Dolphins (+2.5)(-110)

Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown (-110)

Chiefs vs Dolphins Pick 1: Back The Dolphins To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s exciting AFC clash is for the Dolphins to cover, with Miami set as marginal 2.5 point underdogs ahead of their game in Germany.

Although the game will no doubt be a high scoring affair which could go either way, we think Miami hold the edge over Kansas City who were shocked last weekend by the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled to land a blow on Denver who were just 2-5 coming into the clash, with the Broncos preventing the Chiefs from scoring a single touchdown in a disappointing performance.

The Dolphins survived an early scare against the Patriots last weekend to come out comfortable winners on Sunday, and we think they could pull off an upset this week in this huge AFC clash.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Pick 2: Back Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown (-110 with BetOnline)

The second selection we have chosen for Sunday’s European game is for Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown. Mostert already has 10 touchdowns this season in his most successful season to date.

There has only been two weeks this season when Mostert hasn’t scored a touchdown, in week 4 against the Bills and in week seven against the Eagles.

Mostert has over 10 rushing attempts in every game this season except those two games that he didn’t score in, so if Tua Tagovailoa keeps using his star running back, there should be no trouble for him to score yet again.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Odds and Line

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -140 | Miami Dolphins: +120

Kansas City Chiefs: -140 | Miami Dolphins: +120 Point Spread: Chiefs (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110

Chiefs (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 50.5 -110 | Under 50.5 -110