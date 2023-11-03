NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs make the trip to Europe this weekend for NFL week 9 action in Germany, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Picks 

  • Miami Dolphins (+2.5)(-110)
  • Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Chiefs vs Dolphins Pick 1: Back The Dolphins To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s exciting AFC clash is for the Dolphins to cover, with Miami set as marginal 2.5 point underdogs ahead of their game in Germany.

Although the game will no doubt be a high scoring affair which could go either way, we think Miami hold the edge over Kansas City who were shocked last weekend by the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled to land a blow on Denver who were just 2-5 coming into the clash, with the Broncos preventing the Chiefs from scoring a single touchdown in a disappointing performance.

The Dolphins survived an early scare against the Patriots last weekend to come out comfortable winners on Sunday, and we think they could pull off an upset this week in this huge AFC clash.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Pick 2: Back Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown (-110 with BetOnline)

The second selection we have chosen for Sunday’s European game is for Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown. Mostert already has 10 touchdowns this season in his most successful season to date.

There has only been two weeks this season when Mostert hasn’t scored a touchdown, in week 4 against the Bills and in week seven against the Eagles.

Mostert has over 10 rushing attempts in every game this season except those two games that he didn’t score in, so if Tua Tagovailoa keeps using his star running back, there should be no trouble for him to score yet again.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -140 | Miami Dolphins: +120
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.5 -110 | Under 50.5 -110

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Raheem Mostert
NFL

LATEST Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  21h
rsz attachment gettyimages 1074695820 594x594 1
NFL
NFL: Tom Brady Has Some Advice For Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h

Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He doesn’t have the blazing speed or shiftiness that typically comes when we think of elusive, out-of-the-pocket…

rsz marquez valdes scantling
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Player Says The Trip Germany “Sucks”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Germany this weekend as a part of the NFL’s attempt at global reach, and will take on the Miami Dolphins in what will…

Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor will not play in Week 9 vs. the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  16h
USATSI 21546636 168397130 lowres
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  16h
Bengals
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
CJ Stroud
NFL
Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
Arrow to top