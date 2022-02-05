It’s FA Cup weekend, and Saturday’s late match sees Brighton making the short trip to the capital, to take on Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream

Looking for a Tottenham vs Brighton live stream? If so, head to bet365, as they’re streaming ALL this weekend’s FA Cup matches live.

To watch all the FA Cup live streams on bet365, you just need to have signed up with them and placed a bet in the last 24 hours or have a funded account.

Another reason to head over to bet365 today? They’re offering a superb free bet bonus. Just bet £10 and you’ll be given £50 in free bet credits, which you can use throughout the sportsbook – including to bet on Tottenham vs Brighton.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Tottenham vs Brighton preview

Spurs go into this match having had a mixed January – they won three games, but also lost all three of their matches against Chelsea, disheartening many fans. They’re still very much in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, but know lifting the FA Cup will also get them into continental competition.

Brighton haven’t lost in six matches, and come fresh off a decent 1-1 draw with Chelsea. In fact, many recent results have been draws, with the Seagulls becoming draw specialists. The FA Cup represents their best chance of reaching Europe next season, although they do have an outside chance of European qualification via the Premier League.

These teams have only ever faced each other once in this competition, back in 2005, when goals from Ledley King and Robbie Keane earned Spurs a 2-1 win. However, the most recent Premier League match between the two was won by Brighton.

When does Tottenham vs Brighton kick off?

Tottenham vs Brighton kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 5th February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out our Tottenham vs Brighton predictions.

Tottenham vs Brighton team news

Tottenham team news

Both Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero could return from injury, plus Dejan Kulusevski could take part in his first Spurs match. However, Rodrigo Betancour has not yet received a work permit, so won’t play.

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Gollini, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Moura, Bergwijn, Kane

Brighton team news

Jason Steele and Jeremy Sarmiento are both out injured, plus Shane Duffy, Enock Mwepu and Alexis Mac Allister are doubtful. Yves Bissouma has returned from AFCON and should feature.

Brighton possible starting lineup:

Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Moder, Lamptey, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck