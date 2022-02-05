Tottenham vs Brighton betting offers: FA Cup free bets

BRIGHTON travel to London in this Saturday’s late FA Cup encounter, where they’ll take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

If you’re looking for free bets on Tottenham vs Brighton, you’re in the right place. Scroll down and you’ll find some of the very best Tottenham vs Brighton free bets around, all offered by reputable and trustworthy sportsbooks.

See where you can stream Tottenham vs Brighton and ALL other FA Cup matches.

How to claim Tottenham vs Brighton free bets

Claiming the FA Cup free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

FA Cup betting offers and football free bets

bet365 Tottenham vs Brighton betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

You’ll find a superb welcome bonus at bet365. Just head there using the link below and then make a £10 bet. You’ll then be able to claim £50 in bet credits you can use at the sportsbook – including on Tottenham vs Brighton.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Tottenham vs Brighton betting offer

See our Tottenham vs Brighton predictions.

Betfred Tottenham vs Brighton betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

There’s a fantastic Tottenham vs Brighton bonus offer available at Betfred. Just head to the sportsbook and make bets worth £10 or more. You’ll then get £60 in bonuses, including £20 of free bets.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Tottenham vs Brighton free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

There’s a superb offer over at Bet UK for those who head to the site using our link. You’ll need to make a qualifying free bet of £10 or more, after which you’ll receive £30 in free bets straight into your betting account.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Tottenham vs Brighton betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Head over to LiveScore Bet today and you’ll get a great welcome bonus. Once you’ve made a bet of at least £10, you’ll receive £20 in free bets, to use throughout the sportsbook – including to make bets on Tottenham vs Brighton.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Tottenham vs Brighton free bets

Bet Storm Tottenham vs Brighton free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

If you make your way to Bet Storm, you’ll be able to grab a nice free bet bonus. Once you’ve placed a £10 bet, you’ll receive a £10 free bet, which you can use to bet on Tottenham vs Brighton, or elsewhere in the sportsbook.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Tottenham vs Burnley free bet