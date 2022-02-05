TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR, eight-time winners of the competition, take on Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Tottenham vs Brighton predictions

January has been a bumpy month for Spurs, losing all three matches against Chelsea and getting something of a kicking in the transfer market. Brighton have fared better, as they’re unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Despite the difference in form, Spurs are the bookies’ favourites to progress, and we’d have to agree with this prediction. Spurs have something to prove, plus their front-line, when firing, is truly frightening. Back them to turn up against Brighton this weekend.

Spurs aren’t too hot at the other end of the field, with questions still swirling about their defensive capabilities – something they failed to address during the transfer window. Cristian Romero could be making a return from injury, but Brighton will still fancy themselves to find the back of the net.

A bet on Spurs to win would get odds of 10/11 at bet365, which isn’t too attractive. That’s why we decided to look at the exact score instead, and found a great bet.

Head to bet365 and you can make a bet on Spurs to beat Brighton 2-1, which will get you odds of 15/2.

Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 @ 15/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Brighton betting tips

Looking for another Tottenham vs Brighton betting tip? If so, we’ve got another fantastic one ready for you below.

We’re going to look at the first goalscorer market for this game, starting with the prediction that Spurs will score first. They’re at home, they have something to prove, and their front three is always going to be dangerous – especially if Son returns, which could happen.

However, we’re not going to be picking Son as first goalscorer. Instead, we’re going to go with that man Harry Kane. It might seem like a pretty boring bet, and it is, but we have a great reason for making it – the odds of Kane to score first have been boosted at bet365.

Instead of getting unappealing odds of 5/6 on Kane to score first, bet365 have bumped the odds all the way up to 5/4, which is far better. He’s started to find his goalscoring touch again in recent matches, and he’ll fancy himself to score against Brighton.

Tottenham vs Brighton betting tips: Kane to score first @ 5/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Brighton odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Brighton Match Odds

Tottenham @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Brighton @ 10/3 with bet65

Tottenham vs Brighton Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Tottenham vs Brighton free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all FA Cup matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

