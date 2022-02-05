TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR, eight-time winners of the competition, take on Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
Match Info
Date: Saturday, February 5th
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Tottenham vs Brighton predictions
January has been a bumpy month for Spurs, losing all three matches against Chelsea and getting something of a kicking in the transfer market. Brighton have fared better, as they’re unbeaten in their last seven matches.
Despite the difference in form, Spurs are the bookies’ favourites to progress, and we’d have to agree with this prediction. Spurs have something to prove, plus their front-line, when firing, is truly frightening. Back them to turn up against Brighton this weekend.
Spurs aren’t too hot at the other end of the field, with questions still swirling about their defensive capabilities – something they failed to address during the transfer window. Cristian Romero could be making a return from injury, but Brighton will still fancy themselves to find the back of the net.
A bet on Spurs to win would get odds of 10/11 at bet365, which isn’t too attractive. That’s why we decided to look at the exact score instead, and found a great bet.
Head to bet365 and you can make a bet on Spurs to beat Brighton 2-1, which will get you odds of 15/2.
Tottenham vs Brighton prediction: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 @ 15/2 with bet365
Tottenham vs Brighton betting tips
Looking for another Tottenham vs Brighton betting tip? If so, we’ve got another fantastic one ready for you below.
We’re going to look at the first goalscorer market for this game, starting with the prediction that Spurs will score first. They’re at home, they have something to prove, and their front three is always going to be dangerous – especially if Son returns, which could happen.
However, we’re not going to be picking Son as first goalscorer. Instead, we’re going to go with that man Harry Kane. It might seem like a pretty boring bet, and it is, but we have a great reason for making it – the odds of Kane to score first have been boosted at bet365.
Instead of getting unappealing odds of 5/6 on Kane to score first, bet365 have bumped the odds all the way up to 5/4, which is far better. He’s started to find his goalscoring touch again in recent matches, and he’ll fancy himself to score against Brighton.
Tottenham vs Brighton betting tips: Kane to score first @ 5/4 with bet365
Tottenham vs Brighton odds
Tottenham vs Brighton Match Odds
Tottenham @ 10/11 with bet365
Draw @ 12/5 with bet365
Brighton @ 10/3 with bet65
Tottenham vs Brighton Total Goals Odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365
