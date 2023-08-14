Soccer

“Top four will be a big success” – Didi Hamann Plays Down Liverpool’s Premier League Chances After Chelsea Draw

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has claimed the Reds do not have the squad to challenge for the Premier League title, adding that a top-four finish would be a big achievement in itself.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League opener on Sunday (August 13). The stalemate saw them fall two points behind defending champions Manchester City, who beat Burnley 3-0 in their first game of the season.

Liverpool are in no shape for Premier League challenge, claims Hamann

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning (August 14), Hamann, who spent seven seasons at Anfield, expressed his disappointment following Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea. He claimed that the Merseysiders needed to win such matches and advised them to bolster their squad further.

When asked if they can mount a title challenge this season, Hamann said:

“I think they are as far away as they were last season, if not further. If they go into the season like this, if they don’t sign anymore players, I think top four will be a big success.

“I can’t see them challenging for the title, I watched Newcastle, Arsenal were a bit underwhelming, I think City will be there again and Chelsea won’t be far away as well.”

Hamann continued:

“You’ve got to beat one or two of these teams to finish in the top four, I think that will be hard enough. Title challengers? I don’t see them as title challengers at all, and it remains to be seen who they do bring in.

“Fabinho, [James] Milner, [Jordan] Henderson, I know they’re coming to the end of their careers but they’ve lost a lot of grit and a lot of steel and a lot of identity and a lot of influence in the dressing room.”

The former Germany international concluded by saying:

“They’ve only signed two players so far so if they were to go into the season like this or finish the transfer window as they do now with just two signings, I think top four will be a success.”

Liverpool closing in on third signing

Having already signed Alexis McAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, Liverpool are reportedly close to adding another midfielder to their ranks. According to sources, they have agreed a £60 million ($76.02 million) deal with Southampton for long-time target Romeo Lavia, amid interest from Chelsea. The player, however, is yet to green-light his switch to Anfield.

