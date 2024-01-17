Ahead of Saturday’s divisional round showdown in Maryland between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bets

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bet 1: Zay Flowers over 4.5 receptions (+100)

Rookie wideout Zay Flowers has seamlessly transitioned from life in college to the NFL after being selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last year.

In 16 games this year, Flowers has averaged 4.8 receptions per game and going up against one of the league’s weakest pass defenses – we can expect the 23-year-old to play a key part in Baltimore’s offensive gameplan.

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bet 2: Lamar Jackson over 227.5 passing yards (-110)

As mentioned above, Houston rank among the worst in the NFL in pass defense and Lamar Jackson’s passing yards prop at 227.5 looks like something worth attacking.

Jackson averaged 230 passing yards a game in the regular season this year and he’s been getting the ball in the air a lot more in recent games, averaging 242.5 yards a game in his last ten outings.

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bet 3: Kyle Hamilton over 0.5 defensive interceptions (+500)

C.J. Stroud has already put his name amongst the best quarterbacks in the NFL but there’s every chance his inexperience could catch up to him against arguably the best team in the NFL.

The Ravens have the number one ranked defense and safety Kyle Hamilton has been a huge part of that. He’s got four interceptions on the year including two against Brock Purdy on Christmas Day.

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bet 4: C.J. Stroud over 8.5 rushing yards (-110)

Baltimore’s suffocating pass rush could lead Stroud to a few more scrambles than he’d hope for, but he’s more than capable of using his legs effectively and we’ll take the over on his rushing yards set at 8.5 for the game.

Stroud averaged 11.1 rushing yards per game this season, including 20 yards on four carries when the Texans lost 25-9 to the Ravens in their first match-up earlier in the year.

Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bet 5: Nico Collins longest reception under 26.5 yards (-110)

Nico Collins is in red-hot form and he’ll prove tough to stop but with an increased level of attention on his presence after an impressive display in the Wild Card round, Baltimore will look to shut him off completely.

Collins’ longest reception in the earlier meeting vs the Ravens was 26 yards and whilst he’s still almost guaranteed to make a few nice catches for a gain, his opponents will set out to make his life hell.